CEAC: Govt Must Increase Mass Testing For All Citizens Now

Due to Government opening up the border to overseas workers for permanent settling we propose the following:

NZ Ministry of Health do not have adequate data yet to understand the nature of who has been exposed to Covid 19 and recovered; and must incorporate with the current ‘swab test’- the antibody test (also called a serology test.) which confirm all who develop immunity to Covid 19.

Make the use of home based use of “Home kit tests for rapid saliva Antigen tests allowable” as most overseas countries do.

WHY?

· We need to know who has actually developed immunity to the virus.

A recent study has found that’ Vaccinated people are 27 times more likely to contract the virus than unvaccinated COVID survivors

There are those in community that have developed “Natural immunity” and are now called an “unvaccinated-covid-survivor of Covid 19.”.

This very comprehensive accepted study has now found recently to show the issue of natural immunity to Covid 19 that will protect us far better than a vaccine.

https://earth-chronicles.com/science/vaccinated-people-are-27-times-more-likely-to-contract-the-virus-than-unvaccinated-covid-survivors.html

A new study in Israel compared the protection provided by vaccine-induced immunity with natural immunity after a previous COVID-19 infection and showed that the latter provides much better protection against infection, symptomatic illness and hospitalization.

Natural immunity provides much longer protection

Directly comparing 16,215 previously COVID-19-infected people with 16,215 fully vaccinated people, 10 physicians (Gazit et al., 2021) tentatively report (preprint) that fully vaccinated people are (a) 13 times more likely to get COVID-19 infection, (b) 27 times more likely to have symptomatic illness, and (c) 8 times more likely to be hospitalized than unvaccinated people with prior COVID infection (natural immunity).

“This study demonstrated that natural immunity provides longer-lasting and stronger protection against infection, symptomatic illness, and hospitalization caused by the delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 compared with immunity caused by two doses of BNT162b2 vaccine.”

Other studies (Dan et al., 2021, Turner et al., 2021) have also shown that natural immunity obtained after a previous infection provides long-lasting, even “lifelong” protection against reinfection, or that “individuals who have had SARS-CoV-2 infection are unlikely to benefit from COVID-19 vaccination” (Shrestha et al., 2021).

Vaccine efficacy decreases by 56% in just 70 days

A new study published in The Lancet reports an initial spike in antibody protection in those who received a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

· We do not have these tools at present in the test protocol

· NZ Ministry of health is using only the nasal or throat swab test, which can ‘migrate’ from the nasal or throat in a few days we are being advised.

· The current ‘nasal throat Swab’ coronavirus test look for the virus’ genetic material in a sample of mucus, which is usually collected by a nasal or throat swab administered by a health care worker. and only diagnose a current infection.

· Whereas the antibody test (also called a serology test) finds who develops immunity to Covid 19.

· It signifies that the person has been exposed to the virus long enough that their immune system has been responding to it- which is the real gold standard now being used.

Coronavirus Testing

More Information

“Before the coronavirus started spreading in communities, there was just one type of test to detect an infection; - the coronavirus test look for the virus’ genetic material in a sample of mucus, which is usually collected by a nasal or throat swab administered by a health care worker.

What is this coronavirus antibody test?

Unlike other tests on the market, the antibody test (also called a serology test) does not diagnose a current infection. “It signifies that the person has been exposed to the virus long enough that their immune system has been responding to it,” Stenzel says.

It's important to remember: Many people who are infected with the coronavirus do not experience symptoms. And knowing whether someone has been infected but wasn't sick can also pinpoint people who may be in the clear to return to normalcy.

People who have already had the virus are “probably not going to be a danger to other people,” Stenzel explains. Scientists are still working to better understand if and how the virus mutates, but Stenzel says the thought is that those who have “been exposed to coronavirus and have developed immunity and have completely recovered, hopefully won't get it again.”

Public health experts are also looking to serology tests to paint a more complete picture of how the virus spreads and to better understand its fatality ratio. The CDC is developing its own serology test for this reason”. Unquote.

The following report here confirms that the current NZ Ministry of Health nasal throat swab test can be false negative in several ways.

Proof is below; “A ‘negative’ coronavirus test result doesn’t always mean you aren’t infected”

This was found reported in China during their pandemic, and they resorted to ‘lung Xray’s’ to confirm that the patient was seriously ill after so many confusing false negative swab results were repeatedly found occurring there, as reported here.

And this also shows how false Swab testing is.

“A test developed by the researchers was able to detect 2019-nCoV in oral swab samples. But samples taken about 10 days later did not have a positive result.”

CEAC are on the record here

CEAC have several times requested for “NZ Ministry of Health to be cautious” now more so with the virus testing protocols beginning on 20th January 2020, as reported here.

CEAC calls for Ministry of Health to be cautious

Monday, 20 January 2020, 2:31 am

Press Release: Citizens Environmental Advocacy Centre

CEAC calls for Ministry of Health to be cautious of mystery viral pneumonia spreading from China.

For our public health and safety:

CEAC is calling on Gov’t -Ministry of Health to carry out the following;

· NZ Ministry of Health do not have adequate data yet to understand the nature of who has been exposed to Covid 19 and recovered.

· Ministry of Health must incorporate with the current ‘swab test’- “the antibody test (also called a serology test.) which confirm all who develop immunity to Covid 19.

· To save citizens lives and avoid false negative throat nasal swab tests.

· Make the use of home based use of “Home kit tests for rapid saliva Antigen tests allowable” as most overseas countries do.

· 'If you even have a sniffle or the slightest sore throat' get tested for Covid-19, PM urges

· Conduct full Covid 19 testing of all our citizens firstly and complete a full assessment of solid controlled ‘tracing of the Covid 19’.

· We must have mass testing of all our community firstly to have a solid ‘robust tracing process’ to fight Covid 19.

Finally use the ‘Test Test Test” everyone policy that UN told us to do back in January 2020.

China is doing this why are we not?

