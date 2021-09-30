Watercare Water Supply Update: 30 September

National: Launches Plan To Open New Zealand Up

Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins today launched National’s comprehensive plan to tackle Covid-19, end lockdowns and reopen New Zealand to the world. Titled ‘Opening Up’, National’s plan outlines a pathway to avoid nationwide lockdowns and then allow most fully vaccinated travellers to and from New Zealand... More>>

Government: Details Of Interest Deductibility Rules Released

The Government has released the draft legislation outlining the details of the policy limiting the deductibility of interest costs on residential property investments.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the interest limitation proposals... More>>

Wellington Council: Mayor Suggests UK-style Arts-sector Insurance Scheme

It’s time New Zealand thought about an arts and events sector insurance scheme, not unlike that in the United Kingdom, says Wellington Mayor Andy Foster. His call follows the cancellation of the World of WearableArts 2021 show... More>>