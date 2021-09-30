Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Dog Incidents Decreasing In Kaipara District

Thursday, 30 September 2021, 10:26 am
Press Release: Kaipara District Council

Animal management services continue to improve since the Kaipara District Council brought them back inhouse.

The Council’s annual Animal Management Report for 2020-2021 identifies a 7.4% decrease in requests for service and a 24% decrease in dog attacksoverall.

Services were brought inhousein 2019because ofcustomer dissatisfaction with the contracted service. There was a high number of complaints aboutownerswhodid not keep their dogs under control, whodid not pick upafter their dog, or who allowed their dogs to wander the streets.

Darlene Lang, General Manager of Customer Experience, says the Council’s focus on educationhaspaid off. “Ittakes time to change people’s behaviour,” says Ms Lang. “Our first approach is to talk to people to explain what it means to be a good dog owner, and why it’s important. We’ve seen some really good results from that.”

Over the last yearAnimal Management Officers have beenproactivelypatrolling,giving praise to people who are doing the right thing and educating those who need reminding. Theyalsoextended theircommunity educationto childrenby holding anevent at a local kindergarten. Furtherevents are planned after COVID restrictions are lifted.

The number of infringement notices issuedover the last year is twice that of the previous year but has not reached the levels while the service was contracted out. Most of these arefor not registering dogs.

“We’re still finding theright balance betweencarrot and stick. We’ve seen great results from education and that will continue. However, when peopleknow therequirements,andrepeatedly ignorethem, infringements can be a powerful motivator.”

This year the Council also brought their animal registration process back in-house. This was made more complex by COVID lockdowns so the Council offered a grace period to those who were late paying.

As part of the Long Term Planthe Council allocated funds to restore the old animal shelter, which will begin operation on 1 July2022.

“Of the 32 dogs impounded during the year, we were able toreturn 15 to their owners and rehome a further six. We workhard to find as many suitable homes as possible.”

“Bringing the animal management services back into the Council has been a good decisionand I think the results speak for themselves.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kaipara District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Living In Seymour World


So far, the horse race journalism surrounding the polling rise of the Act Party has not included much consideration of the policies an Act -influenced government would pursue. During this honeymoon phase – giddily, David Seymour is being asked whether he is now the real leader of the Opposition – Act is being given free rein to present itself as all things to all people. For now, Act is the hitching post for almost everyone with a grievance. According to its leader, Act is the party that listens, and responds with can-do solutions... More>>


Covid-19, 29/9: 1,230 Overall Cases - 45 New Community Cases Today


45 new cases of Covid-19 have been discovered in Auckland after a period of decline. 969 of the Auckland cases have recovered so far... More>>



 
 

National: Launches Plan To Open New Zealand Up
Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins today launched National’s comprehensive plan to tackle Covid-19, end lockdowns and reopen New Zealand to the world. Titled ‘Opening Up’, National’s plan outlines a pathway to avoid nationwide lockdowns and then allow most fully vaccinated travellers to and from New Zealand... More>>

ALSO:



Government: Details Of Interest Deductibility Rules Released
The Government has released the draft legislation outlining the details of the policy limiting the deductibility of interest costs on residential property investments.
Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the interest limitation proposals... More>>

ALSO:


Wellington Council: Mayor Suggests UK-style Arts-sector Insurance Scheme
It’s time New Zealand thought about an arts and events sector insurance scheme, not unlike that in the United Kingdom, says Wellington Mayor Andy Foster. His call follows the cancellation of the World of WearableArts 2021 show... More>>



Children's Commissioner: Transformation Of OT Can’t Come Soon EnoughThe Government’s commitment to “transform” a dysfunctional Oranga Tamariki is welcome and change must be concrete and urgent for children who need help now, the Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner say... More>>

ALSO:

Land Air Water: Two-thirds Of NZ’s Monitored River Sites Ecologically Impaired

Today, the Land, Air, Water Aotearoa (LAWA) project has released the LAWA River Water Quality National Picture Summary 2021, alongside updated river monitoring result histories for more than 1500 individual sites across New Zealand... More>>

Power: Bill Changes Bring Fairness To Charges

A key recommendation of an independent panel to make electricity charges fairer across all households will be put in place, the Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods has announced... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 