Dog Incidents Decreasing In Kaipara District

Animal management services continue to improve since the Kaipara District Council brought them back inhouse.

The Council’s annual Animal Management Report for 2020-2021 identifies a 7.4% decrease in requests for service and a 24% decrease in dog attacksoverall.

Services were brought inhousein 2019because ofcustomer dissatisfaction with the contracted service. There was a high number of complaints aboutownerswhodid not keep their dogs under control, whodid not pick upafter their dog, or who allowed their dogs to wander the streets.

Darlene Lang, General Manager of Customer Experience, says the Council’s focus on educationhaspaid off. “Ittakes time to change people’s behaviour,” says Ms Lang. “Our first approach is to talk to people to explain what it means to be a good dog owner, and why it’s important. We’ve seen some really good results from that.”

Over the last yearAnimal Management Officers have beenproactivelypatrolling,giving praise to people who are doing the right thing and educating those who need reminding. Theyalsoextended theircommunity educationto childrenby holding anevent at a local kindergarten. Furtherevents are planned after COVID restrictions are lifted.

The number of infringement notices issuedover the last year is twice that of the previous year but has not reached the levels while the service was contracted out. Most of these arefor not registering dogs.

“We’re still finding theright balance betweencarrot and stick. We’ve seen great results from education and that will continue. However, when peopleknow therequirements,andrepeatedly ignorethem, infringements can be a powerful motivator.”

This year the Council also brought their animal registration process back in-house. This was made more complex by COVID lockdowns so the Council offered a grace period to those who were late paying.

As part of the Long Term Planthe Council allocated funds to restore the old animal shelter, which will begin operation on 1 July2022.

“Of the 32 dogs impounded during the year, we were able toreturn 15 to their owners and rehome a further six. We workhard to find as many suitable homes as possible.”

“Bringing the animal management services back into the Council has been a good decisionand I think the results speak for themselves.”

