A Fine Break To Start The Break

MetService is forecasting a fine weekend as a rain band and front over Te-Ika-a-Māui / North Island moves away to the north of the country during today (Thursday) and tomorrow morning. Behind the front, a ridge of settled weather spreads onto Aotearoa / New Zealand as a large region of high pressure over the Tasman Sea drifts eastward.

MetService meteorologist Alwyn Bakker explains, “As the front travels over Te-Ika-a-Māui, it brings a period of rain or showers to most, but as the ridge begins to move in, the weather will improve considerably, just in time for the weekend.” The odd shower is expected for western areas, but other regions will see fine conditions. Aside from a few showers for the west and south, Te Waipounamu / South Island will also become fine for the next few days.

The fine weather won’t last for long, however, as a low pressure centre with associated fronts follows hot on the heels of the ridge. Rain is expected for most early next week as the fronts sweep over Aotearoa.

"A rainy start to the school holidays isn’t ideal – so make the most of the weekend's fine weather for outdoor activities." Bakker states.

September typically brings periods of warmth intermingled with cold changes from the south. This month was no different and almost across the board temperatures were about average. Rainfall was also relatively normal, but with drier than usual spots around Waitomo and Canterbury. Of the six main centres, Christchurch saw the biggest deviation from September average rainfall, receiving just 38.6mm (75% of its average).

