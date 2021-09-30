Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Improved Security To Reduce Carpark Vandalism

Thursday, 30 September 2021, 2:42 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

New security measures have been approved by Council’s Assets and Services Committee in a bid to combat recurring vandalism of the Alfred Street carpark building.

Councillor Brian Dawson, who holds the parking portfolio, says unfortunately over the years the building has been a target for anti-social behaviour and vandalism, especially Levels 2 and 3.

“Anti-social activities such as partying and leaving behind litter and broken glass, and tagging have become more and more common. Serious vandalism including damage to the barriers, lift doors and vehicles is also happening more often and repair costs are mounting,” Clr Dawson said.

In an effort to prevent this activity, the committee has agreed, subject to full Council ratification, to upgrade the CCTV system so it is compatible with the Blenheim town centre system and install additional CCTV cameras to improve coverage throughout the carpark building.

The committee also agreed to increase security by locking-off the top floor of the building to allow access via the lift or stairs to authorised people only. The installation of a roller grille will limit vehicle access to the top floor to authorised vehicles only. These measures will not inconvenience members of the public who park in the building as they will still have access up to level 2 via the lift or stairs.

Clr Dawson says Council hopes the increased security measures, which will be implemented by the end of the year, will reduce the anti-social behaviour members of the public have been subject to when using the carpark building.

“In the meantime, anyone who sees any suspicious behaviour at the carpark building should contact APL Property Limited on Ph: 03 577 7780 or call 111 if there is an immediate risk to life or property,” he said.

