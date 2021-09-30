Tāmaki Makaurau Compliance Update - 30 September 2021

Since Alert Level 3 came into place, four people have been charged with a total of four offences in Tāmaki Makaurau and Upper Hauraki, as at 5pm yesterday (29 September 2021).

Of these, two were for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19), one was for Failure to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction, and one was a Health Act Breach.

In the same time period, nine people were formally warned.

Police have received a total of 1,257 105-online breach notifications relating to businesses, mass gatherings or people in Tāmaki Makaurau and Upper Hauraki.

Checkpoint figures:

As of 11.59pm yesterday September 29, a total of 368,079 vehicles have now been stopped at the checkpoints on Auckland’s northern and southern boundaries, with a total of 6039 vehicles having been turned around.

23,060 vehicles were processed at the checkpoints yesterday with 270 of those vehicles were turned around.

A total of 18 out of 4233 vehicles were turned away at the Northern checkpoints yesterday, while 252 vehicles out of 18,827 were turned around at the Southern checkpoints.

As at 11.59pm last night, 13,896 heavy vehicles have been stopped and 585 of them have been turned around attempting to leave Tāmaki Makaurau, with 32 of those turned around yesterday.

