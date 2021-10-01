Clock Counts Down On Sports Hub Completion

Councillors have been taken on a tour of the new Lansdowne Park Sports Hub as the project nears completion.

Councillor Michael Fitzpatrick, who holds the Community and Sports Centres portfolio, says Councillors were blown away by the building’s interior design, colour pallet and incredible views over the No. 1 rugby field and netball courts.

“The view is simply stunning,” he said.

Looking out to the netball courts you can see all the way to the Wither Hills and the view of the newly sown No.1 field is pretty impressive too,” Clr Fitzpatrick said.

The new facility, which is planned to be completed by the end of October, includes toilets and change rooms for netball, rugby union, touch rugby and softball players, as well as office space for administration staff. A bar, kitchen, function area, equipment storerooms, umpire rooms and a tuck shop are also included.

Over the next month Robinson Construction Ltd, who are carrying out the build, will focus on completing the drainage, exterior cladding, and installing the kitchen equipment, as well as completing the flooring and the first floor ceiling. Council’s Parks and Open Spaces team will work alongside Robinsons to complete the landscaping of the new Sports Hub.

