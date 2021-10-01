Operation Boxing - Investigation Update
Friday, 1 October 2021, 12:19 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are continuing to urge members of the public who
witnessed yesterday's fleeing driver incident in Auckland to
come forward.
An online portal was set up yesterday
for any photos or video footage to be uploaded.
Police
are grateful for those people who have submitted footage so
far, and we encourage anyone who has not yet contacted
Police to do so.
The investigation remains ongoing
today.
A scene examination at Lilac Grove in
Hillsborough is expected to be completed later
today.
One of the two men hospitalised yesterday
remains in Auckland City Hospital under Police
guard.
A second man is expected to appear in the
Manukau District Court later today.
Charges have not
yet been confirmed for this man and Police will provide a
further update once this information is
available.
Anyone with footage to assist the
investigation can access the portal at https://boxing.nzpolice.org
(link is external) (note: this is a genuine Police
weblink).
Alternatively people with general
information can contact Police on 105 quoting the file
number 210930/4727.
Information can also be provided
anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555
111.
