Operation Boxing - Investigation Update

Police are continuing to urge members of the public who witnessed yesterday's fleeing driver incident in Auckland to come forward.

An online portal was set up yesterday for any photos or video footage to be uploaded.

Police are grateful for those people who have submitted footage so far, and we encourage anyone who has not yet contacted Police to do so.

The investigation remains ongoing today.

A scene examination at Lilac Grove in Hillsborough is expected to be completed later today.

One of the two men hospitalised yesterday remains in Auckland City Hospital under Police guard.

A second man is expected to appear in the Manukau District Court later today.

Charges have not yet been confirmed for this man and Police will provide a further update once this information is available.

Anyone with footage to assist the investigation can access the portal at https://boxing.nzpolice.org (link is external) (note: this is a genuine Police weblink).

Alternatively people with general information can contact Police on 105 quoting the file number 210930/4727.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

