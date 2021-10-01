Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Free Public Transport To Your Vaccination Appointment In Canterbury

Friday, 1 October 2021, 12:20 pm
As part of a national campaign, Metro is offering free travel for booked COVID-19 vaccination appointments in Greater Christchurch and Timaru.

Caregivers and dependents can also travel for free, to and from booked COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

In Greater Christchurch and on the Timaru Link service, customers can simply show their appointment letter, text or email appointment confirmation (either in paper or on a mobile phone) and the driver will welcome them on board for free.

If using MyWay by Metro in Timaru, customers can book their free trip by calling the contact centre on 03 688 5544. Those booking with the MyWay app will book and pay for their trip as usual and show the vaccination appointment to the driver. The driver will provide a code for a free return ride (two trips), which can be redeemed at a later date.

Customers can travel free on the date stated on their booked appointment confirmation. Metro asks that customers please do not use public transport if they have cold, flu or COVID-19 symptoms, are travelling to get a test, or awaiting results, or if they need to self-isolate.

Come on Canterbury, let’s keep COVID-19 out 
Uptake of the COVID-19 vaccine is our best option for getting Aotearoa through the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, many New Zealanders face barriers to getting vaccinated, including access to affordable transport. We're doing our bit in the fight against COVID-19 by removing the transport barrier for Canterbury and supporting our residents to get vaccinated.

Face coverings and registering travel with the COVID-19 app (or by phone) remains mandatory when using Metro bus and ferry services, at bus stops, the bus interchange and ferry terminals. Customers can call 03 366 88 55 in Greater Christchurch or 03 688 55 44 in Timaru to register their travel.

This initiative will run from Monday 27 September 2021 to 31 December 2021 in Greater Christchurch and on the Timaru Link, and from Monday 4 October to 31 December 2021 on MyWay by Metro. It will be reviewed nationally in November this year.

See more about this initiative at metro.co.nz

