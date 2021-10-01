Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

SH88, Highway To Port Chalmers, Lane Closure Ahead To The End Of November

Friday, 1 October 2021, 12:22 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency

People who use SH88 to get to and from Port Chalmers, Dunedin, will face delays over the next two months, including overnight. The work will start on Wednesday 6 October and run through to the end of November, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

The highway will be reduced to one lane along the St Leonards straights (see image below) to enable the extension of culverts which run under the highway, says Jason Forbes, Senior Project Manager for Waka Kotahi. This work is needed to accommodate the new shared use path being built by Waka Kotahi between St Leonards and Port Chalmers.

The end section of the existing culvert stormwater pipes needs to be removed and new pipes installed. These will be covered and will carry the new shared path and the realigned main trunk rail line.

“To do this work safely, we need to reduce the highway to a single lane, as the works will require excavation directly next to the highway. People should build in an extra five to ten minutes for their journey, day and night, while it is underway,” says Mr Forbes.

The length of the site will be minimised overnight and during weekends and where possible, steps will be taken to allow this closure to be removed during weekends.

Waka Kotahi thanks everyone for their patience while this work is done.

