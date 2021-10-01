Tāmaki Makaurau Compliance Update

Since Alert Level 3 came into place, six people have been charged with a total of six offences in Tāmaki Makaurau and Upper Hauraki, as at 5pm yesterday (20 September 2021).

Of these, three were for Failure to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction, two were for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19), and one was a Health Act Breach.

In the same time period, 13 people were formally warned.

Police have received a total of 1,386 105-online breach notifications relating to businesses, mass gatherings or people in Tāmaki Makaurau and Upper Hauraki.

Alert Level 2 compliance update:

Thirty one people have been charged with a total of 36 offences in Alert Level 2, as at 5pm yesterday (30 September 2021).

Of these, 31 are for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19), two for Failing to Stop (COVID-related), two for Failure to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction and one is for Assaults/Threatens/Hinders/Obstructs Enforcement Officer.

In the same time period, 10 people have been warned – six for Failure to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction and four for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19) and one person has received a youth referral for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19).

To date, Police have received a total of 1,242 105-online breach notifications relating to businesses, mass gatherings or people in Alert Level 2.

Checkpoint figures:

As of 11.59pm yesterday, September 30, a total of 391,800 vehicles have now been stopped at the checkpoints on Auckland’s northern and southern boundaries, with a total of 6237 vehicles having been turned around.

23,721 vehicles were processed at the checkpoints yesterday with 198 of those vehicles turned around.

A total of 29 out of 4765 vehicles were turned away at the northern checkpoints yesterday, while 169 vehicles out of 18,956 were turned around at the southern checkpoints.

As at 11.59pm last night, 15,808 heavy vehicles have been stopped and 633 of them have been turned around attempting to leave Tāmaki Makaurau, with 48 of those turned around yesterday.

