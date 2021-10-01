Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Auckland GPs Launch New Vaccination Conversation Programme

Friday, 1 October 2021, 4:34 pm
Press Release: Northern Region Health Coordination Centre

Auckland GPs are spearheading a new initiative to have conversations with their patients about COVID-19 vaccinations to help provide support to those who may be feeling unsure.

The Northern Region Health Coordination Centre (NRHCC) is funding the initiative, which will initially focus on Māori and Pacific patients living across the metro Auckland region who have not yet had their first doses.

The vaccination conversation programme will provide an opportunity for people to have any questions about the vaccination answered to help them make an informed decision about having a vaccination.

NRHCC Clinical Lead Dr Sarah Hartnall, who announced today’s initiative at Papakura marae’s GP practice, said: “We know some people still have questions about the vaccination, and we want to provide them an opportunity to have a rich, individualised discussion in a supportive environment.

“GPs already have a close, trusted relationship with their patients and will be able to respond to their unique health needs and concerns. For example, if someone is pregnant they may have particular topics they want to discuss with a trusted health source before they make the decision.”

General Practices will be provided with funding and supporting resources, and will also be encouraged to provide other support, such as help with bookings and access to transport options.

General Practices have played a central role in the vaccination rollout, and have now delivered over 420,000 doses of the vaccine. Last week, they delivered around a third of the vaccinations across metro Auckland.

“Our GPs have already played such a significant role in getting our vaccination numbers to where they are now but this is now about the final stretch and getting those last few people over the line who may still have concerns,” Dr Hartnall added.

Her words have been echoed by two of the city’s leading GPs who were present at today’s launch event at Papakura Marae.

Dr Matire Harwood, who operates her GP clinic at the marae, said the initiative will really help galvanise work which has already started.

“We do have a lot of nervousness in our community still about the vaccine so this will enable us to have those deeper conversations and really support people through their concerns to hopefully come down and get vaccinated,” she said.

Dr Jodie O’Sullivan has already been calling many of her patients at her clinic in Mt Eden. She says the GP conversation is now vital to getting these last few people vaccinated.

“We have managed to get around 93 percent of our patients vaccinated but it took many, and long, conversations with our patients to help them to come to that decision to get vaccinated. It has to come from someone they already trust and who has all of the immediate answers to their questions.”

The initiative is open to all GPs across metro Auckland who wish to participate. It will focus on the 110,000 eligible Māori and Pacific community members who have yet to receive their first dose.

Funding is provided by the NRHCC and equates to a standard Auckland GP consultation fee.

GPs have already been contacted by the NRHCC to provide expressions of interest, and are being encouraged to reach out to as many of their eligible patients as possible over the next couple of weeks.

