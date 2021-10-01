Operation Boxing - Charges Laid
Friday, 1 October 2021, 4:43 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Inspector Chris Barry, Counties Manukau
CIB:
Police have charged a man in connection with
yesterday’s fleeing driver
incident in
Auckland.
A 28-year-old man is due to appear in the
Manukau District Court this
afternoon.
He has
been charged with failing to stop, dangerous driving and he
has also
been jointly charged with two counts of
using a firearm against a law
enforcement
officer.
Police will be limited in further comment in
this matter as it now before
the
Court.
