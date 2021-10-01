Operation Boxing - Charges Laid

Detective Inspector Chris Barry, Counties Manukau CIB:

Police have charged a man in connection with yesterday’s fleeing driver

incident in Auckland.

A 28-year-old man is due to appear in the Manukau District Court this

afternoon.

He has been charged with failing to stop, dangerous driving and he has also

been jointly charged with two counts of using a firearm against a law

enforcement officer.

Police will be limited in further comment in this matter as it now before the

Court.

