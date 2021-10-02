SkyPath Is Back
Saturday, 2 October 2021, 5:49 pm
Press Release: GetAcross
Having run out of what NZTA claimed were superior
alternatives, it’s time to get on with SkyPath. Christine
Rose, Chair of GetAcross says “SkyPath is consented,
cost-effective and has been approved by NZTA’s Board” -
see attached letter from NZTA’s Chair re
SkyPath
Project Director Bevan Woodward says “Over
the past 10 years NZTA has been closely involved in
SkyPath’s design, testing and resource consenting. They
have invested over $5 million of taxpapyer funds into
getting the SkyPath design finalised and
approved.
“We now welcome the opportunity to work
with NZTA to deliver on the most critical link in
Auckland’s walking and cycling
network”
