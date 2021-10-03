Homicide investigation, Ōtorohanga
Sunday, 3 October 2021, 6:12 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Inspector Neil Faulkner:
A homicide investigation has been
launched after a man died on the main
street of
Ōtorohanga this evening.
Police were called to Maniapoto
Street around 6:30pm to reports of a large
group of
people fighting.
On arrival, a man in his 30s was located
seriously injured.
Medical attention was given but
unfortunately the man died at the scene.
A section of
Maniapoto Street/SH 3 is cordoned off while officers conduct
a
scene examination, and is likely to remain cordoned for
some time.
Police are following lines of inquiry to locate
those responsible.
We want to reassure the public Police
are committed to holding these
offenders to
account.
Residents of Ōtorohanga can expect to see a
Police presence in the town
overnight and into tomorrow
as we work to determine the circumstances of
this
incident.
© Scoop Media
