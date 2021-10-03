Homicide investigation, Ōtorohanga

Inspector Neil Faulkner:

A homicide investigation has been launched after a man died on the main

street of Ōtorohanga this evening.

Police were called to Maniapoto Street around 6:30pm to reports of a large

group of people fighting.

On arrival, a man in his 30s was located seriously injured.

Medical attention was given but unfortunately the man died at the scene.

A section of Maniapoto Street/SH 3 is cordoned off while officers conduct a

scene examination, and is likely to remain cordoned for some time.

Police are following lines of inquiry to locate those responsible.

We want to reassure the public Police are committed to holding these

offenders to account.

Residents of Ōtorohanga can expect to see a Police presence in the town

overnight and into tomorrow as we work to determine the circumstances of this

incident.

© Scoop Media

