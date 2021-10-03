Now Is The Time To Deliver The Original SkyPath

Sunday, 3 October 2021, 5:54 pm Press Release: GetAcross
The GetAcross
campaign welcomes the news that the Cycle Bridge will not
proceed and instead NZTA will investigate lower cost options
to create a connection for walking and cycling across the
Waitematā.
Transport Planner Bevan Woodward says
“Over the past 10 years NZTA has been closely involved in
SkyPath’s design, testing and resource consenting. NZTA
has invested over $5 million of taxpayer funds to get the
SkyPath design finalised and approved. SkyPath’s
lightweight structure was costed at $68 million, this
included NZTA’s costing of $15 milllion for localised
strengthening works on the Auckland Harbour
Bridge.
“The cost of delivering SkyPath is less than
NZTA’s estimate for setting up and running a ferry
services for pedestrians and cyclists.
“We now
welcome the opportunity to work with NZTA to deliver on the
most critical link in Auckland’s walking and cycling
network”
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
After banging for what has seemed an eternity about how the government doesn’t have a plan for removing restrictions and re-opening the country, National’s own re-opening “plan” unveiled yesterday was always likely to be an anti-climax. No surprise about that. Even so, much of the plan’s content read more like a series of Buzzfeed listicles than a co-ordinated series of logically sequenced steps.... More>>
19 new cases of Covid-19 have been discovered in Auckland today. There are no known new cases in Waikato or Wellington. 1007 of the Auckland cases have recovered so far... More>>
Government: Considering Next Steps In Three Waters Reforms Today marks the final day of the two-month long engagement between the Government and local councils on the proposed reforms to New Zealand’s drinking, storm and waste water services. Local Government Minister, Nanaia Mahuta, acknowledged the feedback councils have provided over the engagement period.... More>>
National: Launches Plan To Open New Zealand Up Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins today launched National’s comprehensive plan to tackle Covid-19, end lockdowns and reopen New Zealand to the world. Titled ‘Opening Up’, National’s plan outlines a pathway to avoid nationwide lockdowns and then allow most fully vaccinated travellers to and from New Zealand... More>>
Minister of Justice, Kris Faafoi, has welcomed the Counter-Terrorism Legislation Bill which passed its third reading at Parliament today, giving enforcement agencies greater powers to protect New Zealanders from terrorist activity... More>>
Today, the Land, Air, Water Aotearoa (LAWA) project has released the LAWA River Water Quality National Picture Summary 2021, alongside updated river monitoring result histories for more than 1500 individual sites across New Zealand... More>>