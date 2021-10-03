UPDATE: Avondale Homicide

Two people have been charged following a homicide in Avondale yesterday.

A 24-year-old male has been charged with murder, drug supply and firearms-related charges.

A 20-year-old woman has been charged with accessory after the fact of murder, drug supply and attempting to dissuade witnesses.

They are both due to appear in the Auckland District Court tomorrow.

Police can also now confirm the victim is a 28-year-old Auckland man.

Further details in relation to the victim’s identity will not be released at this time.

“We would like to reassure the community that we aren't seeking anyone else in relation to this death,” says Detective Inspector Schmid.

The Police investigation into the circumstances of the death is ongoing.

“If you were at this address and we haven’t spoken to you, or you saw people and vehicles coming and going from it during this time, we strongly encourage you to come and talk to us.”

“The scene examination is continuing today in Saintly Lane and is expected to continue for some days yet. We appreciate the ongoing patience and understanding of all of those who live in the area.”

Police are also asking for sightings of a black-coloured Honda Stream vehicle, registration HLL620.

“We believe this vehicle travelled from 19 Saintly Lane to nearby Rosebank Drive and we'd like to speak to anyone who may have seen it at about 4.30am,” says Detective Inspector Schmid.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote file number 211002/1241.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

