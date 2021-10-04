UPDATE: Homicide Investigation, Ōtorohanga

Police can now release the name of the man who died following an altercation

in Ōtorohanga on Saturday night.

He was 34-year-old Anthony Takrouna Bell of Te Kuiti.

Investigators continue to make enquiries into Mr Bell's death and are

appealing to the public for information about the movement of two vehicles.

"We want to hear from anyone who saw a white Mazda Bounty ute carrying a

trail bike, and a black Volkswagen Amarok ute travelling from Te Awamutu to

Ōtorohanga between 5pm and 6.20pm on Saturday night," says Detective

Inspector Graham Pitkethley.

"We would also like to thank all of the people who have already come forward

with information which is proving extremely helpful as we build a picture of

what occurred."

The scene examination on Maniapoto Street has finished however the

Ōtorohanga community will continue to notice an increased Police presence in

the area.

Anyone who can assist with information is asked to call 105 and quote file

number 211002/2797.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555

111.

