UPDATE: Homicide Investigation, Ōtorohanga
Monday, 4 October 2021, 1:33 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now release the name of the man who died
following an altercation
in Ōtorohanga on Saturday
night.
He was 34-year-old Anthony Takrouna Bell of Te
Kuiti.
Investigators continue to make enquiries into
Mr Bell's death and are
appealing to the public for
information about the movement of two vehicles.
"We
want to hear from anyone who saw a white Mazda Bounty ute
carrying a
trail bike, and a black Volkswagen
Amarok ute travelling from Te Awamutu
to
Ōtorohanga between 5pm and 6.20pm on Saturday
night," says Detective
Inspector Graham
Pitkethley.
"We would also like to thank all of the
people who have already come forward
with
information which is proving extremely helpful as we build a
picture of
what occurred."
The scene
examination on Maniapoto Street has finished however
the
Ōtorohanga community will continue to notice
an increased Police presence in
the
area.
Anyone who can assist with information is asked
to call 105 and quote file
number
211002/2797.
Information can also be provided
anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800
555
111.
