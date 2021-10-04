Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

UPDATE: Homicide Investigation, Ōtorohanga

Monday, 4 October 2021, 1:33 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police can now release the name of the man who died following an altercation 
in Ōtorohanga on Saturday night.

He was 34-year-old Anthony Takrouna Bell of Te Kuiti.

Investigators continue to make enquiries into Mr Bell's death and are 
appealing to the public for information about the movement of two vehicles.

"We want to hear from anyone who saw a white Mazda Bounty ute carrying a 
trail bike, and a black Volkswagen Amarok ute travelling from Te Awamutu to 
Ōtorohanga between 5pm and 6.20pm on Saturday night," says Detective 
Inspector Graham Pitkethley.

"We would also like to thank all of the people who have already come forward 
with information which is proving extremely helpful as we build a picture of 
what occurred."

The scene examination on Maniapoto Street has finished however the 
Ōtorohanga community will continue to notice an increased Police presence in 
the area.

Anyone who can assist with information is asked to call 105 and quote file 
number 211002/2797.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 
111.

