UPDATE - Serious Crash, Weka Pass - Canterbury

Police can now confirm one person has died following a serious crash on SH 7

(Weka Pass Road) between Waipara and Waikari.

Emergency services were notified of the two-car crash at about 10:15pm.

Sadly, one person died at the scene.

Three others sustained moderate to serious injuries in the crash.

The road has been reopened and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash

are ongoing.

