Exhibition Showcasing Our World Through The Lens Of Our Youth

Tuesday, 5 October 2021, 10:00 am
Press Release: New Plymouth District Council

Get set to see our world in a new way at NPDC’s Puke Ariki Museum this summer – through the eyes of our young photographic artists.

Armed with a camera, a creative mind and a unique perspective, photography students aged 13-18 at ZEAL Taranaki transform the familiar into art in the “This Is Our World” exhibition.

Over 2020 and 2021, the students recorded their surroundings while experimenting with composition, light and shadow, contrast and exposure. They reveal features of our world that often go unnoticed, bringing our attention to unique patterns, relationships and gaps between otherwise familiar locations.

“It’s easy to see past our everyday surroundings. Architecture, public spaces and even nature often blur into the background. What happens when you stop to really look and feel a space? To capture the essence of what often goes unnoticed,” said Puke Ariki Museum Curator Chanelle Carrick.

Many of the students took the stunning photos using only smartphones. No fancy equipment. Instead, they relied on skills learnt through the ZEAL Photography course and a healthy dose of natural flair. The results can be seen in This Is Our World, reflecting a wealth of creative talent in the region.

“This is a unique snapshot of Taranaki life – during two unprecedented years when Covid dominated the world around us – seen by the people who will help shape its future. We have about 800,000 people of all ages visiting Puke Ariki every year and our young photographers are set to open their eyes with a new insight on our world,” Ms Carrick said.

Zeal Taranaki’s Youth Development Manager Christina Galley said Zeal believes all taiohi (young people) have innate mana, value and creativity.

“They each have a different perspective on the world and we can learn a lot from their perspective and curiosity. It is a privilege to help taiohi find their voice visually, to see them grow in confidence as they claim their place in the world,” Galley said.

Catch “This Is Our World” at Puke Ariki Museum until March 6, to see what you’ve been missing.

