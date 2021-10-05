Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Intersection Closed For Repairs

Tuesday, 5 October 2021, 12:12 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

The Gladstone Road roundabout with Stanley Road will be closed for two days next week.

On Monday 11 and Tuesday 12 October, the intersection by Gisborne Girls’ High School (GGHS) will be closed between 7am and 6pm so old stormwater pipes across Stanley Road can be removed. Existing pipes will be reset, and the pavement reinstated, at an estimated cost of $15,000.

This work must be done before a planned asphalt upgrade on the roundabout next year.

Council Journeys Infrastructure Manager Dave Hadfield says road users may have noticed a dip in Stanley Road while driving past GGHS, this was caused by tree roots dislocating the old storm water pipes.

“In order to complete this work, residents may experience disturbances such as ground vibrations, dust, and noise from the use of heavy machinery.”

Mr Hadfield asks Stanley Road residents to use the Aberdeen Road entrance to access their properties for the duration of this project.

This work will not affect anyone’s driveway, but we ask that you please park vehicles off the road and away from the work zone.”

Detours over the two days include Gladstone Road/Wellington Street/Aberdeen Road to Stanley Road or Gladstone Road/Herbert Road/Aberdeen Road to Stanley Road. These are available to residents and any public who want to access Stanley Road during this time.

In the event of bad weather, work will happen on the closest fine days after October 11 and 12.

