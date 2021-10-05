Intersection Closed For Repairs
Tuesday, 5 October 2021, 12:12 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council
The Gladstone Road roundabout with Stanley Road will be
closed for two days next week.
On Monday 11 and
Tuesday 12 October, the intersection by Gisborne Girls’
High School (GGHS) will be closed between 7am and 6pm so old
stormwater pipes across Stanley Road can be removed.
Existing pipes will be reset, and the pavement reinstated,
at an estimated cost of $15,000.
This work must be
done before a planned asphalt upgrade on the roundabout next
year.
Council Journeys Infrastructure Manager Dave
Hadfield says road users may have noticed a dip in Stanley
Road while driving past GGHS, this was caused by tree roots
dislocating the old storm water pipes.
“In order to
complete this work, residents may experience disturbances
such as ground vibrations, dust, and noise from the use of
heavy machinery.”
Mr Hadfield asks Stanley Road
residents to use the Aberdeen Road entrance to access their
properties for the duration of this
project.
“This work will not affect
anyone’s driveway, but we ask that you please park
vehicles off the road and away from the work
zone.”
Detours over the two days include Gladstone
Road/Wellington Street/Aberdeen Road to Stanley Road or
Gladstone Road/Herbert Road/Aberdeen Road to Stanley Road.
These are available to residents and any public who want to
access Stanley Road during this time.
In the event of
bad weather, work will happen on the closest fine days after
October 11 and
12.
