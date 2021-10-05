Tāmaki Makaurau Compliance Update



Since Alert Level 3 came into place, 11 people have been charged with a total

of 11 offences in Tāmaki Makaurau and parts of the Waikato, as at 5pm

yesterday (Monday 4 October 2021).

Of these, eight were for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19), two were

for Failure to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction, and one was a

Health Act Breach.

In the same time period, 17 people were formally warned.

Police have received a total of 2353 105-online breach notifications relating

to businesses, mass gatherings or people in Tāmaki Makaurau and parts of the

Waikato.

Checkpoint figures:

As of 11.59pm yesterday October 4, a total of 462,782 vehicles have now been

stopped at the checkpoints on Auckland’s northern and southern boundaries,

with a total of 7069 vehicles having been turned around.

21,692 vehicles were processed at the checkpoints yesterday with 212 of those

vehicles turned around.

A total of 47 out of 4544 vehicles were turned away at the Northern

checkpoints yesterday, while 165 vehicles out of 17,148 were turned around at

the Southern checkpoints.

As at 11.59pm last night, 21,089 heavy vehicles have been stopped and 764 of

them have been turned around attempting to leave Tāmaki Makaurau, with 47 of

those turned around yesterday.

It’s important to remember that travel across an Alert Level Boundary

remains restricted and you will be turned-away if you don’t have the

required evidence for permitted travel, as outlined on the Covid-19 website.



