Tāmaki Makaurau Compliance Update
Since Alert Level 3 came into place, 11 people have been charged with a total
of 11 offences in Tāmaki Makaurau and parts of the Waikato, as at 5pm
yesterday (Monday 4 October 2021).
Of
these, eight were for Failing to Comply with Order
(COVID-19), two were
for Failure to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction, and one was a
Health Act Breach.
In the same time period, 17 people were formally warned.
Police have received a
total of 2353 105-online breach notifications
relating
to businesses, mass gatherings or people in Tāmaki Makaurau and parts of the
Waikato.
Checkpoint figures:
As of
11.59pm yesterday October 4, a total of 462,782 vehicles
have now been
stopped at the checkpoints on Auckland’s northern and southern boundaries,
with a total of 7069 vehicles having been turned around.
21,692 vehicles were processed at the
checkpoints yesterday with 212 of those
vehicles turned around.
A total of 47 out of 4544 vehicles were
turned away at the Northern
checkpoints yesterday, while 165 vehicles out of 17,148 were turned around at
the Southern checkpoints.
As at 11.59pm
last night, 21,089 heavy vehicles have been stopped and 764
of
them have been turned around attempting to leave Tāmaki Makaurau, with 47 of
those turned around yesterday.
It’s important to remember that travel
across an Alert Level Boundary
remains restricted and you will be turned-away if you don’t have the
required evidence for permitted travel, as outlined on the Covid-19 website.