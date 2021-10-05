Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Fatality Crash North Of Dunedin, Large Freight Vehicles Lengthy Detour Inland

Tuesday, 5 October 2021, 2:05 pm
Press Release: NZTA

A serious crash north of Dunedin earlier this morning, which has killed one person, is keeping SH1 closed south of Palmerston this afternoon.

A crane is on its way to the scene, with the Police Serious Crash Unit in attendance, but the highway could be closed into the evening, says Waka Kotahi Senior Network Manager Chris Harris.

Local coastal detour for light vehicles, 50MAX and lighter trucks:

“There is a coastal detour through Karitane, which takes longer than SH1 to reach Dunedin and requires care on its winding areas at Puketeraki. It is suitable for all light vehicles and trucks that fit into the 50MAX category and lighter,” says Mr Harris.

Longer detour inland for HPMV

“Trucks that carry the H Plates – HPMV (High Productivity Motor Vehicles) – also any overweight or over-dimension vehicle drivers who do not want to wait at the stop point, should turn inland at Palmerston if they are travelling south onto SH85, into Kyeburn and take SH87 to Mosgiel and Dunedin. Northbound HPMV and other large freight vehicles should take the reverse trip.

“This is 190 kms and more than two hours’ drive time. There are fuel stations in Palmerston, Outram, and Mosgiel,” says Mr Harris.

