Fatality Crash North Of Dunedin, Large Freight Vehicles Lengthy Detour Inland
Tuesday, 5 October 2021, 2:05 pm
Press Release: NZTA
A serious
crash north of Dunedin earlier this morning, which has
killed one person, is keeping SH1 closed south of Palmerston
this afternoon.
A crane is on its way to the scene,
with the Police Serious Crash Unit in attendance, but the
highway could be closed into the evening, says Waka Kotahi
Senior Network Manager Chris Harris.
Local coastal
detour for light vehicles, 50MAX and lighter
trucks:
“There is a coastal detour through
Karitane, which takes longer than SH1 to reach Dunedin and
requires care on its winding areas at Puketeraki. It is
suitable for all light vehicles and trucks that fit into the
50MAX category and lighter,” says Mr Harris.
Longer
detour inland for HPMV
“Trucks that carry the H
Plates – HPMV (High Productivity Motor Vehicles) – also
any overweight or over-dimension vehicle drivers who do not
want to wait at the stop point, should turn inland at
Palmerston if they are travelling south onto SH85, into
Kyeburn and take SH87 to Mosgiel and Dunedin. Northbound
HPMV and other large freight vehicles should take the
reverse trip.
“This is 190 kms and more than two
hours’ drive time. There are fuel stations in Palmerston,
Outram, and Mosgiel,” says Mr
Harris.
