Severe Thunderstorm Warning

Tuesday, 5 October 2021, 3:39 pm
Press Release: MetService

Issued by MetService at 03:39 pm Tuesday 05 October 2021.
Valid until 04:22 pm Tuesday 05 October 2021.

This warning affects people in the following local government areas:
GISBORNE and WAIROA.

At 03:22 pm, MetService weather radar detected severe thunderstorms near RUAKITURI.

These severe thunderstorms are moving towards the eastnortheast, and are expected to lie near TINIROTO, HANGAROA, TE REINGA and TAHUNGA at 03:52 pm and near GISBORNE, NGATAPA, WAERENGAOKURI and WAINGAKE at 04:22 pm.

These thunderstorms are expected to be accompanied by very heavy rain and hail.

Very heavy rain can cause surface and/or flash flooding about streams, gullies and urban areas, and make driving conditions extremely hazardous.

Hail can cause damage to crops, orchards and vines and may make driving conditions hazardous.

The National Emergency Management Agency advises that as storms approach you should:
- Take shelter, preferably indoors away from windows;
- Avoid sheltering under trees, if outside;
- Get back to land, if outdoors on the water;
- Move cars under cover or away from trees;
- Secure any loose objects around your property;
- Check that drains and gutters are clear;
- Be ready to slow down or stop, if driving.
During and after the storm, you should also:
- Beware of fallen trees and power lines;
- Avoid streams and drains as you may be swept away in flash flooding.

This warning is due to be updated or lifted by 04:22 pm Tuesday 05 October 2021.

