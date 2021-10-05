Severe Thunderstorm Warning
Tuesday, 5 October 2021, 3:39 pm
Press Release: MetService
Issued by MetService at 03:39 pm Tuesday 05 October
2021.
Valid until 04:22 pm Tuesday 05 October
2021.
This warning affects people in the following
local government areas:
GISBORNE and WAIROA.
At
03:22 pm, MetService weather radar detected severe
thunderstorms near RUAKITURI.
These severe
thunderstorms are moving towards the eastnortheast, and are
expected to lie near TINIROTO, HANGAROA, TE REINGA and
TAHUNGA at 03:52 pm and near GISBORNE, NGATAPA,
WAERENGAOKURI and WAINGAKE at 04:22 pm.
These
thunderstorms are expected to be accompanied by very heavy
rain and hail.
Very heavy rain can cause surface
and/or flash flooding about streams, gullies and urban
areas, and make driving conditions extremely
hazardous.
Hail can cause damage to crops, orchards
and vines and may make driving conditions
hazardous.
The National Emergency Management Agency
advises that as storms approach you should:
- Take
shelter, preferably indoors away from windows;
- Avoid
sheltering under trees, if outside;
- Get back to land,
if outdoors on the water;
- Move cars under cover or away
from trees;
- Secure any loose objects around your
property;
- Check that drains and gutters are clear;
-
Be ready to slow down or stop, if driving.
During and
after the storm, you should also:
- Beware of fallen
trees and power lines;
- Avoid streams and drains as you
may be swept away in flash flooding.
This warning is
due to be updated or lifted by 04:22 pm Tuesday 05 October
2021.
