UPDATE: Birdwood Street, Karori - Wellington

Gordon Campbell: On Lifting The Lockdowns, And The Covid Pill

One can sympathise with firms struggling under the financial stress caused by Covid restrictions. Yet business (and other critics)appear to be demanding that the government produce a plan for re-opening that will still somehow (a) control the virus at a tolerable level while (b) delivering “certainty” to business no seriously bad consequences would ensue. Those demands seem deluded. Anyone can announce that at X level of vaccination, Y restrictions would be removed. Yet if the infection numbers then explode as a result, the outcome could well be worse for the community and hospitality industry alike... More>>



Covid-19 & Government: Auckland Restrictions Eased In Steps

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has today set out a roadmap for Auckland to carefully move out of current Covid-19 restrictions. Alert Level 3 and 4 restrictions in Auckland have helped control the Delta outbreak over the past seven weeks while New Zealanders ramped up their vaccination rates... More>>