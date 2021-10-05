UPDATE: Birdwood Street, Karori - Wellington
Birdwood Street in Karori is now open following a crash earlier this evening.
A vehicle went down a bank shortly before 5pm.
The sole occupant has moderate injuries and was assessed by medical staff.
