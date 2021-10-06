Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Operation Hannah: Vehicle Safety Checks At Ski Fields These School Holidays

Wednesday, 6 October 2021, 9:59 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are carrying out Operation Hannah again these school holidays, checking vehicles and drivers are operating safely on ski field roads.

Operation Hannah is a multi-site operation targeting vehicles in and around ski fields including passenger services vehicles (PSVs) ensuring their safe operation on icy mountainous roads.

It comes after 11-year-old Hannah Francis was tragically killed when a bus carrying 31 passengers crashed near Tūroa ski field in 2018.

It focuses on improving both vehicle safety and work-related road safety through road safety prevention, compliance and education.

During the school holidays, the Commercial Vehicle Safety Team (CVST) and district staff will be at these seven major ski fields targeting PSVs to make sure they are in a safe condition, compliant and being operated in a safe manner:

  • Mt Ruapehu – Whakapapa
  • Mt Ruapehu – Turoa
  • Mt Hutt
  • Coronet Peak
  • The Remarkables
  • Cardrona
  • Treble Cone

Previous operations identified that passenger service vehicles utilised to access the ski fields may not be compliant to Certificate of Fitness (CoF) standards and therefore present a high risk of potential harm being caused.

Police successfully deployed Operation Hannah from 27 July to 1 August, which included checking seatbelts were being worn, and drivers showed no sign of fatigue or impairment, and were driving to the conditions and not speeding.

233 vehicles were inspected, 83 of them at North Island ski fields and 150 at South Island ski fields.

122 of them (53%) were PSVs (large and small combined), 27 in the North Island and 95 in the South Island.

Of the 233 vehicles inspected nationwide, 209 of them (90%) passed without fault, and 24 (10%) had an action taken.

“These school holidays, Police CVST with support from district Police, will be at ski fields and other key winter destinations checking the safety of all vehicles,” Acting Police Commercial Vehicle Safety Team National Manager Acting Inspector Mike McRandle says.

“We want everyone to be able to experience and enjoy New Zealand’s great outdoors. More importantly, we want everyone travelling on our roads to do so safely.”

The roads to and from the ski fields are mountainous, are more likely to have fewer road safety infrastructures than our state highways and more likely to have ice and snow on the road surface. These combined conditions place greater strain on a vehicle and driver ability.

“Operating a vehicle or PSV in a ski field environment is unique,” Acting Inspector McRandle says.

“We are pleased to see that the majority of drivers and PSV operators take road safety responsibilities seriously, but we still see room for improvement which is why activities like Operation Hannah are so important.”

Police will be highly visible on the roads leading to and from the ski fields making sure drivers drive to the conditions, don’t speed and are not showing signs of fatigue or impairment, and checking to make sure everyone is wearing a seatbelt.

“We want to make sure everyone travelling to enjoy the snow can do so safely from when they leave home until they return.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Lifting The Lockdowns, And The Covid Pill


One can sympathise with firms struggling under the financial stress caused by Covid restrictions. Yet business (and other critics)appear to be demanding that the government produce a plan for re-opening that will still somehow (a) control the virus at a tolerable level while (b) delivering “certainty” to business no seriously bad consequences would ensue. Those demands seem deluded. Anyone can announce that at X level of vaccination, Y restrictions would be removed. Yet if the infection numbers then explode as a result, the outcome could well be worse for the community and hospitality industry alike... More>>


Covid-19 & Government: Auckland Restrictions Eased In Steps


Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has today set out a roadmap for Auckland to carefully move out of current Covid-19 restrictions. Alert Level 3 and 4 restrictions in Auckland have helped control the Delta outbreak over the past seven weeks while New Zealanders ramped up their vaccination rates... More>>



 
 

RNZ: PM announces Covid-19 vaccine certificate
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Cabinet has agreed to the use of vaccine certificates in New Zealand. New Zealand's "vaccine passport" is likely to be a digital Covid-19 vaccination certificate containing a QR code... More>>

ALSO:

Government: To Review Electoral Law
Minister of Justice Kris Faafoi has announced the Government will review New Zealand’s electoral laws to ensure the rules remain fit for purpose and meet the needs of the next generation of voters... More>>

ALSO:


Oxfam: “This Is Where Our Missing Hospitals Are”: New Exposé Of Secretive Tax Havens
The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) published a new report today exposing the wealthy individuals and multinational corporations using tax havens to avoid paying their fair share of tax... More>>



Fundraising Institute NZ: Charities Being Called Out For Anti-vaccination Campaign

The Fundraising Institute is slamming registered charities, that benefit from Government tax-free status, for actively campaigning against the Government’s Covid-19 vaccination programme... More>>

Government: Counter-Terrorism Bill Passes Into Law

Minister of Justice, Kris Faafoi, has welcomed the Counter-Terrorism Legislation Bill which passed its third reading at Parliament today, giving enforcement agencies greater powers to protect New Zealanders from terrorist activity... More>>


Children's Commissioner: Transformation Of OT Can’t Come Soon EnoughThe Government’s commitment to “transform” a dysfunctional Oranga Tamariki is welcome and change must be concrete and urgent for children who need help now, the Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner say... More>>

ALSO:

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 