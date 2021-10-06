Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Tauranga Moana Teen Marks 250,000th Dose Milestone In Bay Of Plenty DHB’s COVID-19 Vaccination Rollout

Wednesday, 6 October 2021, 11:11 am
Press Release: Bay of Plenty District Health Board

A Tauranga Moana teen has received a milestone dose of the COVID-19 vaccination in Katikati on Tuesday 5 October - the 250,000th dose administered in the Bay of Plenty.

Paea Uiloa (Ngāi Te Rangi, Te Arawa, Ngāti Tonga) received her first of two vaccines at Te Rereatukāhia on Tuesday morning, thanks to Te Manu Toroa Mobile Vaccination Unit.

“I want to get vaccinated so that I can reconnect with my whānau here and overseas,” she says.

Her mother, Valarie Uiloa (Ngāi Te Rangi, Te Arawa) says she and her daughter also spoke at length about the extra layer of protection the vaccine provides before the 16-year-old rolled up her sleeve.

“If we all get vaccinated, it will bring some normality back to our lives. If we don’t, the disconnect with our whānau across the world and the country is going to continue,” Valarie Uiloa added.

Te Manu Toroa’s mobile vaccinating service has been focused on delivering to high needs Māori communities in Bay of Plenty since it began delivering services in June.

It will have pop up sites and evening clinics around the Bay of Plenty in October 2021, to meet the needs of community and whānau returning to kura and mahi.

Te Manu Toroa Health Services Māngai Chris Jacob, who led the clinic at Te Rereatukāhia when the milestone was reached, says the focus is firmly on protecting our whakapapa and our people too.

The mobile vaccination unit is one of the many kaupapa Māori providers being supported by the Bay of Plenty District Health Board to offer the COVID-19 vaccination to its community in engaging ways – with an emphasis on opportunities, and options, in the coming weeks.

“Whether it’s in a mall, at a community event, or closer to home – together with our partners, we are aiming to be there with information, and in many cases, an opportunity to provide a vaccine. The vaccine continues to offer us the best protection against COVID-19,” Bay of Plenty DHB COVID-19 Incident Controller Trevor Richardson says.

More than 70 percent of the Bay of Plenty’s residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the Ministry of Health data to 29 September 2021.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Bay of Plenty District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Lifting The Lockdowns, And The Covid Pill


One can sympathise with firms struggling under the financial stress caused by Covid restrictions. Yet business (and other critics)appear to be demanding that the government produce a plan for re-opening that will still somehow (a) control the virus at a tolerable level while (b) delivering “certainty” to business no seriously bad consequences would ensue. Those demands seem deluded. Anyone can announce that at X level of vaccination, Y restrictions would be removed. Yet if the infection numbers then explode as a result, the outcome could well be worse for the community and hospitality industry alike... More>>


Covid-19 & Government: Auckland Restrictions Eased In Steps


Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has today set out a roadmap for Auckland to carefully move out of current Covid-19 restrictions. Alert Level 3 and 4 restrictions in Auckland have helped control the Delta outbreak over the past seven weeks while New Zealanders ramped up their vaccination rates... More>>



 
 

RNZ: PM announces Covid-19 vaccine certificate
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Cabinet has agreed to the use of vaccine certificates in New Zealand. New Zealand's "vaccine passport" is likely to be a digital Covid-19 vaccination certificate containing a QR code... More>>

ALSO:

Government: To Review Electoral Law
Minister of Justice Kris Faafoi has announced the Government will review New Zealand’s electoral laws to ensure the rules remain fit for purpose and meet the needs of the next generation of voters... More>>

ALSO:


Oxfam: “This Is Where Our Missing Hospitals Are”: New Exposé Of Secretive Tax Havens
The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) published a new report today exposing the wealthy individuals and multinational corporations using tax havens to avoid paying their fair share of tax... More>>



Fundraising Institute NZ: Charities Being Called Out For Anti-vaccination Campaign

The Fundraising Institute is slamming registered charities, that benefit from Government tax-free status, for actively campaigning against the Government’s Covid-19 vaccination programme... More>>

Government: Counter-Terrorism Bill Passes Into Law

Minister of Justice, Kris Faafoi, has welcomed the Counter-Terrorism Legislation Bill which passed its third reading at Parliament today, giving enforcement agencies greater powers to protect New Zealanders from terrorist activity... More>>


Children's Commissioner: Transformation Of OT Can’t Come Soon EnoughThe Government’s commitment to “transform” a dysfunctional Oranga Tamariki is welcome and change must be concrete and urgent for children who need help now, the Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner say... More>>

ALSO:

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 