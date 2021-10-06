Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Waikato Hospital ED Visitor Returned Positive COVID-19 Test

Wednesday, 6 October 2021, 1:01 pm
Press Release: Waikato District Health Board

October 6 - Waikato DHB’s Public Health team has confirmed an individual who visited Waikato Hospital Emergency Department last week has now tested positive for COVID-19.

They were screened on entry, but as they were not symptomatic and the visit was prior to any cases or locations of interest being identified in the Waikato region, this person was streamed to the children’s ED area. They were at the ED area for around three hours from late Friday night (1 October) to early Saturday morning (2 October).

Public Health investigations have confirmed that this individual, who returned a positive test yesterday, was likely in their infectious period at the time of visit.

Waikato DHB Executive Director Hospital and Community Services, Chris Lowry, said initial investigations showed safety protocols had been followed in line with the existing alert level.

“We are reassured all staff in this area followed our infection prevention and control protocols appropriate to Alert Level 2, but we are not willing to take any chances with this Delta variant of COVID-19 so are taking all actions we can to reduce any further risk.”

All 50 ED staff who were on duty at the time the individual was on site have been contacted and stood down pending rapid tests which were being done this morning.

Public Health staff also confirmed one member of public present at the ED who was a potential contact and will be notified directly.

Ms Lowry said many of the staff who had been stood down would have been working in areas some distance from the children’s ED but a cautious approach was being taken as Public Health staff worked to establish the level of potential contact each person may have had.

“We are hopeful that we can confirm the majority of staff would not be considered close contacts and can be back at work following a negative test today.”

