Goff Celebrates Auckland’s 85 Per Cent First Vaccination Milestone

Wednesday, 6 October 2021, 1:42 pm
Press Release: Office of the Mayor of Auckland

Mayor Phil Goff says 85 per cent of eligible Aucklanders receiving their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is a good milestone to have reached but there are still 15 per cent—or over 200,000 eligible Aucklanders needing to get vaccinated, so they are protected in time for Christmas.

“It’s great to see so many Aucklanders stepping up to protect their families and their communities from COVID-19 by getting vaccinated,” he says.

“In particular, a big shout-out to the work being done by our vaccination buses, with 480 vaccinated at James Cook High School over the last two days, including a large percentage from the Māori and Pasifika communities.

“Also congratulations to the South Seas Pasifika health provider for vaccinating around 5500 people at the Vodafone Events Centre over the last week.

“Eighty-five per cent of the eligible Auckland population vaccinated is a good number, but we need to get it higher.

“Every single dose counts in the fight against delta.

“Anyone who has not yet been vaccinated needs to get it done as soon as possible.

“If you want to be sure of protecting your family, friends and loved ones this Christmas, you need to have your first dose by the end of October.

“If you’ve had your first dose, the government is now recommending that you get your second dose three weeks over your initial vaccination.

“Vaccination will also be required at high-risk events from November, such as festivals and concerts, and is likely to be required by bars, cafes and restaurants.

“So, if you’re looking forward to enjoying summer with friends and family this year, you know what to do: get vaccinated today,” Mayor Goff says.

