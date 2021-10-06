Operation Daleyza - Police Seek To Identify Those Who Used Mt Albert Walkway
Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber, Auckland City West CIB:
Police investigating the alleged murder of Lena
Zhang Harrap are seeking to
identify a number of people who have been seen on CCTV walking through a
walkway in Mt Albert on the day of her death.
As a result of extensive CCTV enquiries, dozens
of people have been seen
walking through the walkway which links Grande Avenue and Summit Drive, near
Owairaka/Mt Albert Domain, on Wednesday 22nd September, the day Lena was
killed.
Police
have identified 29 people who were seen on CCTV walking
through this
walkway between the hours of 7.30am and 10.10am on 22nd September.
The majority of these
peoples' identities are unknown and Police are
working
to establish their identities so we can speak with them.
Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber
says that despite an arrest having
being made, it’s important as part of our enquiries that the investigation
team are able to speak to everyone who walked through this walkway on the
morning of 22nd September.
“We know this walkway was frequented
by a significant number of people and
it’s vital that we are able to identify and speak with everyone who used
this walkway on the morning Lena was killed.
“It’s important that any information, no
matter how small or irrelevant
you think it may be, is provided to Police.”
Anyone who used this walkway
or was in the immediate vicinity around Grande
Ave or Summit Drive on the morning of Wednesday 22nd September is asked to
contact the investigation team on 0800 DALEYZA (0800 325 399).
Alternatively you can phone 105, quoting file number 210922/0539.
Police reiterate
that we are not seeking anyone else in relation to
Lena’s
death.