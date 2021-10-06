Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Operation Daleyza - Police Seek To Identify Those Who Used Mt Albert Walkway

Wednesday, 6 October 2021, 3:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber, Auckland City West CIB:

Police investigating the alleged murder of Lena Zhang Harrap are seeking to 
identify a number of people who have been seen on CCTV walking through a 
walkway in Mt Albert on the day of her death.

As a result of extensive CCTV enquiries, dozens of people have been seen 
walking through the walkway which links Grande Avenue and Summit Drive, near 
Owairaka/Mt Albert Domain, on Wednesday 22nd September, the day Lena was 
killed.

Police have identified 29 people who were seen on CCTV walking through this 
walkway between the hours of 7.30am and 10.10am on 22nd September.

The majority of these peoples' identities are unknown and Police are working 
to establish their identities so we can speak with them.

Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber says that despite an arrest having 
being made, it’s important as part of our enquiries that the investigation 
team are able to speak to everyone who walked through this walkway on the 
morning of 22nd September.

“We know this walkway was frequented by a significant number of people and 
it’s vital that we are able to identify and speak with everyone who used 
this walkway on the morning Lena was killed.

“It’s important that any information, no matter how small or irrelevant 
you think it may be, is provided to Police.”

Anyone who used this walkway or was in the immediate vicinity around Grande 
Ave or Summit Drive on the morning of Wednesday 22nd September is asked to 
contact the investigation team on 0800 DALEYZA (0800 325 399).

Alternatively you can phone 105, quoting file number 210922/0539.

Police reiterate that we are not seeking anyone else in relation to Lena’s 
death.
 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Lifting The Lockdowns, And The Covid Pill


One can sympathise with firms struggling under the financial stress caused by Covid restrictions. Yet business (and other critics)appear to be demanding that the government produce a plan for re-opening that will still somehow (a) control the virus at a tolerable level while (b) delivering “certainty” to business no seriously bad consequences would ensue. Those demands seem deluded. Anyone can announce that at X level of vaccination, Y restrictions would be removed. Yet if the infection numbers then explode as a result, the outcome could well be worse for the community and hospitality industry alike... More>>


Covid-19 & Government: Big Vaccination Drive Leading To A National Day Of Action On October 16


With over half the eligible population now fully vaccinated and more than 80% with at least one dose, we’ve all got to do our bit reach the remaining 20%, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says “We’ve got a plan and to make it work we’re asking everyone to contribute to a big, nationwide push for vaccination... More>>



 
 

RNZ: PM announces Covid-19 vaccine certificate
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Cabinet has agreed to the use of vaccine certificates in New Zealand. New Zealand's "vaccine passport" is likely to be a digital Covid-19 vaccination certificate containing a QR code... More>>

ALSO:

Government: To Review Electoral Law
Minister of Justice Kris Faafoi has announced the Government will review New Zealand’s electoral laws to ensure the rules remain fit for purpose and meet the needs of the next generation of voters... More>>

ALSO:


Oxfam: “This Is Where Our Missing Hospitals Are”: New Exposé Of Secretive Tax Havens
The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) published a new report today exposing the wealthy individuals and multinational corporations using tax havens to avoid paying their fair share of tax... More>>



Fundraising Institute NZ: Charities Being Called Out For Anti-vaccination Campaign

The Fundraising Institute is slamming registered charities, that benefit from Government tax-free status, for actively campaigning against the Government’s Covid-19 vaccination programme... More>>

Government: Counter-Terrorism Bill Passes Into Law

Minister of Justice, Kris Faafoi, has welcomed the Counter-Terrorism Legislation Bill which passed its third reading at Parliament today, giving enforcement agencies greater powers to protect New Zealanders from terrorist activity... More>>


Children's Commissioner: Transformation Of OT Can’t Come Soon EnoughThe Government’s commitment to “transform” a dysfunctional Oranga Tamariki is welcome and change must be concrete and urgent for children who need help now, the Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner say... More>>

ALSO:

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 