Operation Daleyza - Police Seek To Identify Those Who Used Mt Albert Walkway

Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber, Auckland City West CIB:

Police investigating the alleged murder of Lena Zhang Harrap are seeking to

identify a number of people who have been seen on CCTV walking through a

walkway in Mt Albert on the day of her death.

As a result of extensive CCTV enquiries, dozens of people have been seen

walking through the walkway which links Grande Avenue and Summit Drive, near

Owairaka/Mt Albert Domain, on Wednesday 22nd September, the day Lena was

killed.

Police have identified 29 people who were seen on CCTV walking through this

walkway between the hours of 7.30am and 10.10am on 22nd September.

The majority of these peoples' identities are unknown and Police are working

to establish their identities so we can speak with them.

Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber says that despite an arrest having

being made, it’s important as part of our enquiries that the investigation

team are able to speak to everyone who walked through this walkway on the

morning of 22nd September.

“We know this walkway was frequented by a significant number of people and

it’s vital that we are able to identify and speak with everyone who used

this walkway on the morning Lena was killed.

“It’s important that any information, no matter how small or irrelevant

you think it may be, is provided to Police.”

Anyone who used this walkway or was in the immediate vicinity around Grande

Ave or Summit Drive on the morning of Wednesday 22nd September is asked to

contact the investigation team on 0800 DALEYZA (0800 325 399).

Alternatively you can phone 105, quoting file number 210922/0539.

Police reiterate that we are not seeking anyone else in relation to Lena’s

death.



