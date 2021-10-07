Te Atamira – Arts And Culture Facility Reaches Halfway Milestone With $700,000 CLT Grant

Central Lakes Trust’s (CLT) September grants round saw close to $1.5 million granted to charitable organisations, including $700,000 towards the establishment of an arts and cultural facility, Te Atamira in Queenstown Lakes.

The $4.2 million dollar project to establish an arts and cultural facility for the community is ‘now another step closer’ says Te Atamira development director Olivia Egerton, who is delighted with confirmation of this significant grant from a major funder.

“We are all elated! The Trust’s support is integral to achieving the fundraising goals for Te Atamira, and we are delighted to have CLT’s commitment towards this much needed community facility. Along with private donors and support from businesses, CLT’s grant means we are now over halfway to having all the funding in place. We are hopeful other funders will also support this worthy cause. We are continuing to push forward, and we will hopefully commence work on the fit-out in the first week of November.”

She further adds, “Central Lakes Trust’s support is an important seal of approval and vote of confidence that this project is by and for the community. It also realises the decades of hard work of many who have supported arts and culture, and done so without fit-for-purpose facilities. Hopefully, they will soon have a well-designed and equipped space to create in.”

“We all know Queenstown Lakes has experienced phenomenal population growth over the past years. It stands to reason that community facilities also need to grow in order to accommodate this rapidly growing population. This facility will cater to more than 40 groups and organisations who have indicated interest in the nearly 1,400 square metre space. It will offer two dance studios, two theatre spaces, a recording studio, multiple artist studios and music spaces, a pottery workshop, a workshop classroom, a curated art gallery, and a flexible youth focused space,” she says.

Groups eager to use the space include the Wakatipu Potters and the Queenstown Performing Arts Trust which includes DEVOS dance, Wakatipu Conservatoire of Classical Ballet, Remarkables Dance Crew, Turn up the Music, Queenstown Arts Centre and several independent art and music teachers.

CLT chair Linda Robertson says, CLT recognises the need to respond to the region’s population growth and the importance of arts and culture to our region’s long term resilience.

“Arts and culture enrich people’s quality of life and contribute to the cultural, social and economic vitality of the district, something we need more than ever. That over 40 groups have already indicated they would use the space shows the demand is certainly there.” says Ms Robertson.

Coastguard Wanaka Lakes are also recipients of a grant towards their new marine rescue centre based at Eely Point.

President Jonathan Walmisley says, ”We have been working alongside the Trust for a number of years while we got our final site approved, to have our plans come to fruition is fantastic. Having a dedicated emergency response hub will be a real asset for the community. It will allow a quicker response in emergency situations and will house our new rescue boat and equipment.”

Since the Trust commenced 21 years ago, it has granted over $132 million back into the community. A total of $7.73 million of the $9.60 million grants budget for the 2021/22 financial year has been allocated to date, with three funding rounds remaining in the current financial year.

GRANTS APPROVED – SEPTEMBER 2021

Project grants Aotearoa Jazz Education and Performance Trust Jazz on the Road 2021 $2,460 Arrowtown School Playground Climbing Frame $45,000 Central Otago Agricultural and Pastoral Association Central Otago 125th A&P Show $18,144 Central Otago District Arts Trust People and Place: Central Otago Artists Stories $4,000 Clyde Historical Museums Inc. Clyde Museum Refurbishment Project $6,671 Coastguard Wanaka Lakes Incorporated Wanaka Marine Rescue Centre $312,000 Cromwell Presbyterian Church Light Party 2021 $3,063 Otago County Cricket Molyneux Park Electronic Scoreboard $14,250 Te Atamira Whakatipu Community Trust Te Atamira Arts & Cultural Facility Establishment $700,000 Te Kura Whakatipu o Kawarau Playground Project $55,000 Wakatipu Yacht Club RS Quest Boats for Learn to Sail Programme $10,200 CLT Initiatives Central Otago Queenstown Trail Network Trust Maintenance Fund $299,191 Guarantee against loss (GAL) Southern Lakes Arts Festival Trust Aspiring Conversations 2022 $20,500 TOTAL GRANTS APPROVED – SEPTEMBER 2021: $1,490,479 FINANCIAL YEAR END 2021/2022: $7,733,541

Values shown for multiyear grants are for the 2021/2022 year only.

ABOUT THE CENTRAL LAKES TRUST

Central Lakes Trust is a charitable trust that grant funds for charitable purposes.

It is the largest philanthropic trust per capita in the Southern Hemisphere. The trust purpose is to make a positive lasting contribution to the community by supporting charitable projects throughout Central Lakes; to enhance our community and the lives of the people within.

Since its inception in 2000 the Trust has grown its asset base from the $155m, bestowed by the Otago Central Electric Power Trust to assets totalling $450m as at 31 March 2021, and has distributed more than $118m into a wide range of community projects and services throughout the Central Lakes area.

