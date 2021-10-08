Horowhenua Economy Stronger Than Pre-COVID-19 Pandemic
Recently, Council heard that our local economy is thriving despite the challenge of a global pandemic. The Horowhenua New Zealand Trust (HNZT) Chair Antony Young and The Horowhenua Company Limited (THCL) Chief Executive Catriona McKay reported to Council’s Finance, Audit and Risk Committee showing that across a range of economic indicators, Horowhenua has improved on nearly all indicators between 2018 and 2021.
While still below the national average, we are earning more, have increased job opportunities, and are exporting more than we did in 2018.
Encouragingly, economic indicators for Māori have performed particularly well year-on-year, with mean earnings increasing by $4,443 over the last three years and employment opportunities for Māori increasing by 137 since 2018, a positive change based on historical performance.
Muaūpoko Tribal Authority CEO Di Rump was encouraged by the statistics but felt that this was only the beginning. Di said, “We look forward to partnering with The Horowhenua Company, as we have done with Horowhenua District Council, to deliver economic development initiatives that are by Māori, for Māori, but will benefit all.”
THCL CEO Catriona McKay commented that “While it is great that the data shows that there are improvements for our local Māori, we know that there remains much to be done. This starts by developing relationships with our local iwi and hapū groups to understand their aspirations, and identify specific initiatives where working together will accelerate outcomes for Māori. It is critical that this work is led by iwi and hapū, and The Horowhenua Company is making those connections now, to start the conversation. We welcome the opportunity to be part of making a difference for our Māori communities.”
Gordon Campbell: On Korea’s March To Global Cultural Domination, Plus A K-pop Playlist
So far, South Korea’s culture industries seem to be pandemic proof. They’re also winning huge global audiences, and not merely large domestic ones. In recent years, South Korea’s TV series (Squid Game, Descendants of The Sun) and movies ( Parasite, Oldboy, The Handmaiden) have become global hits. However, it has been the music industry spearheaded by the group BTS that has made the deepest impression on Western audiences, and on a scale unseen since the hey-day of the Beatles... More>>
Covid-19 & Government: Big Vaccination Drive Leading To A National Day Of Action On October 16
With over half the eligible population now fully vaccinated and more than 80% with at least one dose, we’ve all got to do our bit reach the remaining 20%, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says “We’ve got a plan and to make it work we’re asking everyone to contribute to a big, nationwide push for vaccination... More>>
Government: Next Steps In Supporting Visa Holders To Leave Afghanistan
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta has announced New Zealand will send a Special Representative for Afghanistan to the Middle East to support New Zealand citizens, permanent residents and other visa holders who want to leave Afghanistan as the humanitarian situation on the ground continues to deteriorate... More>>
RNZ: PM announces Covid-19 vaccine certificate
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Cabinet has agreed to the use of vaccine certificates in New Zealand. New Zealand's "vaccine passport" is likely to be a digital Covid-19 vaccination certificate containing a QR code... More>>
ALSO:
Government: To Review Electoral Law
Minister of Justice Kris Faafoi has announced the Government will review New Zealand’s electoral laws to ensure the rules remain fit for purpose and meet the needs of the next generation of voters... More>>
ALSO:
- Green Party - Greens Welcome Work On Electoral Reform, But Call For Recommendations Of Previous Reviews To Be Implemented
- ACT - ACT Has The Four-year Term Solution
- Make It Sixteen - Independent Panel To Review Voting Age
- Taxpayer's Union - Political Parties Cannot Be Trusted To Reform Party Funding
Children's Commissioner: Call For Mandatory Vaccination Of Children’s WorkforceThe Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner are calling for a plan for the mandatory vaccination of teachers and the entire children’s workforce in New Zealand... More>>
Fundraising Institute NZ: Charities Being Called Out For Anti-vaccination Campaign
The Fundraising Institute is slamming registered charities, that benefit from Government tax-free status, for actively campaigning against the Government’s Covid-19 vaccination programme... More>>
Government: Counter-Terrorism Bill Passes Into Law
Minister of Justice, Kris Faafoi, has welcomed the Counter-Terrorism Legislation Bill which passed its third reading at Parliament today, giving enforcement agencies greater powers to protect New Zealanders from terrorist activity... More>>
LATEST HEADLINES
- PARLIAMENT
- POLITICS
- REGIONAL
- Ruapehu Social Housing Pilot, Providing Value For Generations To Come 9:14 AM | New Zealand...
- More Support For Business Available From Today 9:09 AM | New Zealand Government
- Minister Acts At Long Last To Grant Firearms Licence Extensions 07/10/21 | New Zealand Natio...
- I Wrote To Minister Little In February About Māori Vaccinations 07/10/21 | New Zealand Natio...
- Testing Expert Group Slams Government Response 07/10/21 | New Zealand National Party
- Nice But Clueless Leadership From PM On Testing 07/10/21 | ACT New Zealand
- Under-prepared ICU Beds At 120 Per Cent Capacity Day Of Lockdown 07/10/21 | New Zealand Nati...
- Cruel Eggs Are No Fun For Chickens 9:05 AM | Vegan Society
- Michael Wood Mad To Keep Burning Money On Ghost Bridge 07/10/21 | New Zealand Taxpayers' Uni...
- Oxfam, Amnesty And ActionStation React To Govt Announcement Today Re Afghanistan 07/10/21
- Discussion Document On The Digital Strategy Aotearoa 07/10/21 | Infrastructure NZ
- COVID Is Not Stalking The Vulnerable 07/10/21 | NZ Council of Christian Social Services
- Call For Mandatory Vaccination Of Children’s Workforce 07/10/21 | Office of the Children's ...
- Employment Indicators: Weekly As At 4 October 2021 07/10/21 | Statistics New Zealand
- Horowhenua Economy Stronger Than Pre-COVID-19 Pandemic 9:24 AM | Horowhenua District Counci...
- Watercare Water Supply Update: 8 October 8:59 AM | Watercare
- LGNZ Sees Potential In Future-focused Report But Change Can’t Be One-sided 7:25 AM | LGNZ
- Government Misrepresenting Facts On Roadside Drug Testing 6:47 AM | The Dog and Lemon Guide
- UPDATE - Serious Crash, SH 30, Rotorua - Bay of Plenty 07/10/21 | New Zealand Police
- Giftbox Boutique Complete Another Successful Blue Ribbon Fundraiser 07/10/21 | Giftbox Bouti...
- Waikato Police Seize Drugs And Cash Following Search Warrants 07/10/21 | New Zealand Police
- Wellington Scoop
- Faster covid tests to be tested in some workplaces
- Film Festival confirms Wellington, but cancels Auckland
- Change of plan for Level 2: Lions vs Canterbury open for fans at the Stadium – with masks
- Wellington’s Diwali Festival going online – covid restrictions
- 29 new covid cases – plea for more NZers to get vaccinated
- Hutt seeking “best policy” on poker machines
- Communications firm gets naming rights to Basin Reserve, for two years
Politics Section
- It's Our Future | Kiwi Voices on the TPPA
- Public Address
- KiwiBlog
- No Right Turn
- Pundit
- The Standard
Political Blogs
- NZ Parliament
- NZ Government
- Indymedia Aotearoa