Horowhenua Economy Stronger Than Pre-COVID-19 Pandemic

Friday, 8 October 2021, 9:24 am
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council

Recently, Council heard that our local economy is thriving despite the challenge of a global pandemic. The Horowhenua New Zealand Trust (HNZT) Chair Antony Young and The Horowhenua Company Limited (THCL) Chief Executive Catriona McKay reported to Council’s Finance, Audit and Risk Committee showing that across a range of economic indicators, Horowhenua has improved on nearly all indicators between 2018 and 2021.

While still below the national average, we are earning more, have increased job opportunities, and are exporting more than we did in 2018.

Encouragingly, economic indicators for Māori have performed particularly well year-on-year, with mean earnings increasing by $4,443 over the last three years and employment opportunities for Māori increasing by 137 since 2018, a positive change based on historical performance.

Muaūpoko Tribal Authority CEO Di Rump was encouraged by the statistics but felt that this was only the beginning. Di said, “We look forward to partnering with The Horowhenua Company, as we have done with Horowhenua District Council, to deliver economic development initiatives that are by Māori, for Māori, but will benefit all.”

THCL CEO Catriona McKay commented that “While it is great that the data shows that there are improvements for our local Māori, we know that there remains much to be done. This starts by developing relationships with our local iwi and hapū groups to understand their aspirations, and identify specific initiatives where working together will accelerate outcomes for Māori. It is critical that this work is led by iwi and hapū, and The Horowhenua Company is making those connections now, to start the conversation. We welcome the opportunity to be part of making a difference for our Māori communities.”

