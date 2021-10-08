Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

See A New Side To Kapiti Island

Friday, 8 October 2021, 10:03 am
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

Kapiti Island may be 200 million years old, but it continues to evolve, delivering exciting, new and ecologically-friendly experiences to everyone who visits.

Kāpiti Coast District Council Economic Development Manager Mark Ward says a new marketing campaign, launched this week, See a New Side to Kapiti Island, aims to highlight some of the new and little-known features of the experience, and suggests ways to combine a visit to the Island with a short break on the Kāpiti Coast.

“Many know the Kāpiti Coast is a great place to explore nature, relax and recharge their Covid-ravaged batteries while enjoying a wide range of food and beverage options on the mainland.

“But they may not know about some of the new arrivals or little-known treasures about Kapiti Island. For example, recent translocations of kōkako to the island, combined with a successful breeding season mean that their iconic haunting song is now able to be heard much more frequently. Or, that you can take your togs and mask, and swim or snorkel in the shallow waters of the Kāpiti Marine Reserve close to shore.

“Kapiti Island is an important nature reserve which continues to improve, and this month marks 25 years of it being predator-free. Having grown up on the island, the wildlife is blissfully unaware of predators, showing the visitor a level of trust seldom experienced elsewhere.

“The start of the visiting season is the perfect time for those who haven’t visited the island before or haven’t been for years, to book a return visit to see how it has changed. I’m sure their kids or grandkids would be enthralled by what the island offers – experience a land before time.”

Kāpiti is within convenient driving distance from Wellington, Manawatu, Wairarapa and Taranaki which makes it an easy location for a short break or long weekend.

Visitor numbers for Kapiti Island tours are strictly limited and only available during spring, summer, and autumn. You can find more information, including suggested itineraries and ways to book Kapiti Island experiences, here www.kapiticoastnz.com/a-new-side-to-kapiti

