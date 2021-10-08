Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Contract Awarded To Build New Beaumont Bridge, Clutha District

Friday, 8 October 2021, 11:09 am
Press Release: NZTA

A contract has been awarded to build a new, two-lane bridge over the Clutha River at Beaumont, part of SH8 in Otago, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

“A $25 million construction contract has been awarded to HEB Construction,” says Colin MacKay, Principal Project Manager for Waka Kotahi.

“We are anticipating crews setting up on the new bridge site in the coming weeks with work starting on the bridge from the end of this year. The aim is to have this long awaited, two-lane bridge open in the second half of 2024.

“The existing 137-year-old single lane, wrought iron bridge is one of a handful still operating on our highway network, and forms an important link on SH8 between Dunedin, Central Otago and Queenstown. However, it’s no longer suited to today’s higher traffic volumes, and the growing number of larger trucks using this highway,” says Mr MacKay.

Clutha District Mayor Bryan Cadogan is also pleased to see progress at the Beaumont bridge site. “This is another key commitment to the Clutha District from Waka Kotahi and ensures greater access through to Central Otago with a bridge that is designed to meet modern requirements.”

The new bridge has been designed to meet expected traffic growth, including heavier trucks, and modern earthquake standards. After it opens, the landmark single lane bridge will continue to serve the area by providing a link to the popular nearby Clutha Gold walking and cycling trail.

“The new bridge will be a key contributor to creating a transport system for Otago and Clutha District that’s safe, resilient, meets current and future needs, and connects people, products and places,” says Mr MacKay.

  • The new bridge will be 195 metres long, formed by curved steel girders, supported by four piers sitting about 12 metres above the average river level.
  • Safety barriers will be fitted on the road approaches, with a two-metre wide walking and cycling pathway a feature of the bridge design.
  • Background here: https://www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/beaumont-bridge/

