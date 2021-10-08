Cr Sparrow Announces Resignation From City Council
Friday, 8 October 2021, 2:05 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council
Councillor Malcolm Sparrow has announced his resignation
from Wellington City Council, Mayor Andy Foster has
confirmed.
Cr Sparrow is a third-term city councillor
representing the Takapu/Northern ward. He is Chair of the
Council’s Regulatory Processes Committee.
Mayor
Foster says he has accepted Cr Sparrow’s resignation with
a “great deal of regret.
“Malcolm has been an
excellent councillor and has ably represented the city’s
northern suburbs, especially Tawa. We will miss his calm and
measured input, especially around the Council
table.”
Mayor Foster says the date of Cr Sparrow’s
resignation is within 12 months of the next triennial local
election – which means, under the Local Electoral Act
2001, that the Council is not required to hold a by-election
and I thank Cr Sparrow for his consideration of
this.
The Mayor and Councillors will, however, have to
decide whether or not to appoint a person to fill the
vacancy. Mayor Foster says this decision has to be made at
the 28 October Council meeting.
The Council will also
have to consider the impact on the Tawa Community Board
where Cr Sparrow is a member appointed by
Council.
