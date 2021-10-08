Cr Sparrow Announces Resignation From City Council

Councillor Malcolm Sparrow has announced his resignation from Wellington City Council, Mayor Andy Foster has confirmed.

Cr Sparrow is a third-term city councillor representing the Takapu/Northern ward. He is Chair of the Council’s Regulatory Processes Committee.

Mayor Foster says he has accepted Cr Sparrow’s resignation with a “great deal of regret.

“Malcolm has been an excellent councillor and has ably represented the city’s northern suburbs, especially Tawa. We will miss his calm and measured input, especially around the Council table.”

Mayor Foster says the date of Cr Sparrow’s resignation is within 12 months of the next triennial local election – which means, under the Local Electoral Act 2001, that the Council is not required to hold a by-election and I thank Cr Sparrow for his consideration of this.

The Mayor and Councillors will, however, have to decide whether or not to appoint a person to fill the vacancy. Mayor Foster says this decision has to be made at the 28 October Council meeting.

The Council will also have to consider the impact on the Tawa Community Board where Cr Sparrow is a member appointed by Council.

