Non Emergency Calls Down Due To Network Fault

Calls to 105 including inbound calls to Police stations are not connecting due to a Vodafone network fault.

Emergency 111 calls are not affected and we urge anyone to call us immediately on 111 if there is an emergency.

You can still make an 105 non-emergency report online.

We thank you for your patience and apologise in advance for this frustrating delay.

