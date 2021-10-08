Non Emergency Calls Down Due To Network Fault
Friday, 8 October 2021, 3:59 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Calls to 105 including inbound calls to Police stations
are not connecting due to a Vodafone network
fault.
Emergency 111 calls are not affected and we
urge anyone to call us immediately on 111 if there is an
emergency.
You can still make an 105 non-emergency
report online.
We
thank you for your patience and apologise in advance for
this frustrating
delay.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On Korea’s March To Global Cultural Domination, Plus A K-pop Playlist
So far, South Korea’s culture industries seem to be pandemic proof. They’re also winning huge global audiences, and not merely large domestic ones. In recent years, South Korea’s TV series (Squid Game, Descendants of The Sun) and movies ( Parasite, Oldboy, The Handmaiden) have become global hits. However, it has been the music industry spearheaded by the group BTS that has made the deepest impression on Western audiences, and on a scale unseen since the hey-day of the Beatles... More>>
Covid-19 & Government: Big Vaccination Drive Leading To A National Day Of Action On October 16
With over half the eligible population now fully vaccinated and more than 80% with at least one dose, we’ve all got to do our bit reach the remaining 20%, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says “We’ve got a plan and to make it work we’re asking everyone to contribute to a big, nationwide push for vaccination... More>>