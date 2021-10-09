Fatal crash, Ōrākei

Inspector Jason Homan:

One person has died after a 2-car crash in Auckand overnight.

It happened at the intersection of Brenton Place and Kepa Road in

Ōrākei, around 11:45pm.

The driver of one of the vehicles died at the scene. He was the sole occupant

of the vehicle.

There were no significant injuries for any of the occupants in the other

vehicle.

The Serious Crash Unit has attended the scene, and the road remains closed

this morning while scene examinations continue.



