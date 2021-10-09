Fatal crash, Ōrākei
Saturday, 9 October 2021, 2:33 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Inspector Jason Homan:
One person has died after a 2-car
crash in Auckand overnight.
It happened at the
intersection of Brenton Place and Kepa Road in
Ōrākei,
around 11:45pm.
The driver of one of the vehicles died at
the scene. He was the sole occupant
of the
vehicle.
There were no significant injuries for any of the
occupants in the other
vehicle.
The Serious Crash Unit
has attended the scene, and the road remains closed
this
morning while scene examinations
continue.
