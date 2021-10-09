Firearms incident, Mt Roskill
Saturday, 9 October 2021, 2:35 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Senior Sergeant Phil Cox:
One person is in
hospital following a firearms incident in Mt Roskill last
night.
Shortly before 9pm reports were received of a shot
being fired towards an address in Morrie Laing Ave.
The
injured person was taken to hospital where they remain in a
serious but stable condition.
A vehicle was heard driving
off at speed immediately following the shooting, and Police
are seeking sightings or any information which may assist
our investigations.
At this stage, Police believe there
could be gang links, but we are in the early stages of
piecing together what has occurred.
A scene examination is
continuing today at the property, and residents in the area
can expect to see a Police presence in light of
this.
Anyone with information which may help Police is
asked to contact 105 and quote event number
P048208672.
Alternatively, information can be passed
anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
