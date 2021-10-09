Firearms incident, Mt Roskill

Detective Senior Sergeant Phil Cox:

One person is in hospital following a firearms incident in Mt Roskill last night.

Shortly before 9pm reports were received of a shot being fired towards an address in Morrie Laing Ave.

The injured person was taken to hospital where they remain in a serious but stable condition.

A vehicle was heard driving off at speed immediately following the shooting, and Police are seeking sightings or any information which may assist our investigations.

At this stage, Police believe there could be gang links, but we are in the early stages of piecing together what has occurred.

A scene examination is continuing today at the property, and residents in the area can expect to see a Police presence in light of this.

Anyone with information which may help Police is asked to contact 105 and quote event number P048208672.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.



© Scoop Media

