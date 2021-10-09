Tāmaki Makaurau compliance update

Since Alert Level 3 came into place, 15 people have been charged with a total

of 16 offences in Tāmaki Makaurau and parts of the Waikato, as at 5pm

yesterday (Friday 8 October 2021).

Of these, 11 were for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19), two were for

Failure to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction, one was a Health

Act Breach and two were for assaults/threatens/hinders/obstructs enforcement

officer.

In the same time period, 24 people were formally warned.

Police have received a total of 2,961 105-online breach notifications

relating to businesses, mass gatherings or people in Tāmaki Makaurau and

parts of the Waikato.

