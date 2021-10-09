Tāmaki Makaurau compliance update
Saturday, 9 October 2021, 2:37 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Since Alert Level 3 came into place, 15 people have been
charged with a total
of 16 offences in Tāmaki Makaurau
and parts of the Waikato, as at 5pm
yesterday (Friday 8
October 2021).
Of these, 11 were for Failing to Comply
with Order (COVID-19), two were for
Failure to Comply
with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction, one was a
Health
Act Breach and two were for
assaults/threatens/hinders/obstructs
enforcement
officer.
In the same time period, 24 people
were formally warned.
Police have received a total of
2,961 105-online breach notifications
relating to
businesses, mass gatherings or people in Tāmaki Makaurau
and
parts of the
Waikato.
