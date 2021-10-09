Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Plan Ahead For Overnight Lane Closures On Sections Of SH1 Between Pūhoi And Warkworth

Saturday, 9 October 2021, 2:52 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

With essential maintenance works back in action under Alert Level 3 in Auckland, Waka Kotahi is advising motorists to be prepared for overnight closures and reduced lane capacity as we work to make our state highways safer.

From Sunday asphalting work to repair and smooth out road surfaces is being carried out on SH1 between Pūhoi and Warkworth.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane with stop/go controls in place and a temporary speed limit of 30km/h at night near the Pohuehue Viaduct from 7.00pm to 5.00am on:

  • Sunday 10 October
  • Monday 11 October
  • Tuesday 12 October
  • Wednesday 13 October
  • Thursday 14 October

In order to complete this work a full overnight closure will be needed at the Pohuehue Viaduct between 10pm and 4.00am on Sunday 17 October.

On this night, road users will be asked to use a detour route between Silverdale and Warkworth via State Highway 16. This will add up to 60 minutes to journeys and Waka Kotahi advises motorists to plan their travel around this closure.

Road users travelling between Wellsford and Auckland are encouraged to use SH16 from Wellsford and Auckland’s central motorway junction.

In the event of unsuitable weather or Covid-19 restrictions, the road closure will be rescheduled. You can follow updates via the Waka Kotahi online Journey Planner.

Waka Kotahi acknowledges this is a disruption and we thank road users in advance for their patience as we carry out these essential maintenance works.

As detailed in the map attached, further works will take place under stop/go controls at various locations within this corridor between 18 October and 11 November and Waka Kotahi will provide more information on these works closer to the time.

In addition to this, our contractors NX2 delivering the Ara Tūhuno – Pūhoi to Warkworth project will have stop/go traffic management in place overnight on SH1 between Hudson Road and Kaipara Flats, to allow the team to carry out kerb, barrier, drainage, utilities, and pavement works.

This will take place every Sunday – Thursday in October.

Sun 10 October to Thu 14 OctoberStop/Go traffic management: 7:00pm to 5:00am
Sun 17 October to Thu 21 OctoberStop/Go traffic management: 7:00pm to 5:00am
Sun 24 October to Thu 28 OctoberStop/Go traffic management: 7:00pm to 5:00am
Sun 31 OctoberStop/Go traffic management: 7:00pm to 5:00am

For more information visit www.nzta.govt/nci or call the project freephone number 0800 624 776.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ Transport Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Korea’s March To Global Cultural Domination, Plus A K-pop Playlist


So far, South Korea’s culture industries seem to be pandemic proof. They’re also winning huge global audiences, and not merely large domestic ones. In recent years, South Korea’s TV series (Squid Game, Descendants of The Sun) and movies ( Parasite, Oldboy, The Handmaiden) have become global hits. However, it has been the music industry spearheaded by the group BTS that has made the deepest impression on Western audiences, and on a scale unseen since the hey-day of the Beatles... More>>


Covid-19 & Government: Big Vaccination Drive Leading To A National Day Of Action On October 16


With over half the eligible population now fully vaccinated and more than 80% with at least one dose, we’ve all got to do our bit reach the remaining 20%, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says “We’ve got a plan and to make it work we’re asking everyone to contribute to a big, nationwide push for vaccination... More>>



 
 


Government: Next Steps In Supporting Visa Holders To Leave Afghanistan
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta has announced New Zealand will send a Special Representative for Afghanistan to the Middle East to support New Zealand citizens, permanent residents and other visa holders who want to leave Afghanistan as the humanitarian situation on the ground continues to deteriorate... More>>

RNZ: PM announces Covid-19 vaccine certificate
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Cabinet has agreed to the use of vaccine certificates in New Zealand. New Zealand's "vaccine passport" is likely to be a digital Covid-19 vaccination certificate containing a QR code... More>>

ALSO:

Government: To Review Electoral Law
Minister of Justice Kris Faafoi has announced the Government will review New Zealand’s electoral laws to ensure the rules remain fit for purpose and meet the needs of the next generation of voters... More>>

ALSO:



Children's Commissioner: Call For Mandatory Vaccination Of Children’s WorkforceThe Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner are calling for a plan for the mandatory vaccination of teachers and the entire children’s workforce in New Zealand... More>>

Fundraising Institute NZ: Charities Being Called Out For Anti-vaccination Campaign

The Fundraising Institute is slamming registered charities, that benefit from Government tax-free status, for actively campaigning against the Government’s Covid-19 vaccination programme... More>>

Government: Counter-Terrorism Bill Passes Into Law

Minister of Justice, Kris Faafoi, has welcomed the Counter-Terrorism Legislation Bill which passed its third reading at Parliament today, giving enforcement agencies greater powers to protect New Zealanders from terrorist activity... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 