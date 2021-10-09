Plan Ahead For Overnight Lane Closures On Sections Of SH1 Between Pūhoi And Warkworth

With essential maintenance works back in action under Alert Level 3 in Auckland, Waka Kotahi is advising motorists to be prepared for overnight closures and reduced lane capacity as we work to make our state highways safer.

From Sunday asphalting work to repair and smooth out road surfaces is being carried out on SH1 between Pūhoi and Warkworth.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane with stop/go controls in place and a temporary speed limit of 30km/h at night near the Pohuehue Viaduct from 7.00pm to 5.00am on:

Sunday 10 October

Monday 11 October

Tuesday 12 October

Wednesday 13 October

Thursday 14 October

In order to complete this work a full overnight closure will be needed at the Pohuehue Viaduct between 10pm and 4.00am on Sunday 17 October.

On this night, road users will be asked to use a detour route between Silverdale and Warkworth via State Highway 16. This will add up to 60 minutes to journeys and Waka Kotahi advises motorists to plan their travel around this closure.

Road users travelling between Wellsford and Auckland are encouraged to use SH16 from Wellsford and Auckland’s central motorway junction.

In the event of unsuitable weather or Covid-19 restrictions, the road closure will be rescheduled. You can follow updates via the Waka Kotahi online Journey Planner.

Waka Kotahi acknowledges this is a disruption and we thank road users in advance for their patience as we carry out these essential maintenance works.

As detailed in the map attached, further works will take place under stop/go controls at various locations within this corridor between 18 October and 11 November and Waka Kotahi will provide more information on these works closer to the time.

In addition to this, our contractors NX2 delivering the Ara Tūhuno – Pūhoi to Warkworth project will have stop/go traffic management in place overnight on SH1 between Hudson Road and Kaipara Flats, to allow the team to carry out kerb, barrier, drainage, utilities, and pavement works.

This will take place every Sunday – Thursday in October.

Sun 10 October to Thu 14 October Stop/Go traffic management: 7:00pm to 5:00am Sun 17 October to Thu 21 October Stop/Go traffic management: 7:00pm to 5:00am Sun 24 October to Thu 28 October Stop/Go traffic management: 7:00pm to 5:00am Sun 31 October Stop/Go traffic management: 7:00pm to 5:00am

For more information visit www.nzta.govt/nci or call the project freephone number 0800 624 776.

