Fatal Crash, SH 1, Kauri

Sunday, 10 October 2021, 2:03 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police can confirm that one person has died following a serious crash at the intersection of SH 1 and Richards Road in Kauri, north of Whangārei, last night.

Emergency services were notified of the crash between a car and a motorbike just before 6:40pm.

The motorbike rider was transported to Whangārei Hospital in a critical condition but sadly died from their injuries overnight.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

The road was closed while Police examined the scene but has since re-opened.

