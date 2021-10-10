Appeal for information following Flaxmere assault

Hawke’s Bay Police are appealing for information following an assault in

Flaxmere early yesterday morning.

Police received a report just before 5:20am that a male had been assaulted as

he walked along Chatham Road near Chatham Park.

The victim received four small stab wounds as a result – three to his back

and one to his neck. He remains in hospital in a stable condition.

The offender is described as a skinny male in his early twenties,

approximately 182 cm tall, with short hair and wearing a light-coloured top.

Police would like to speak to anyone who was in the Chatham Road area,

particularly between Margate Avenue and Omahu Road, early yesterday morning

and may have information that could assist.

People can call Police on 105 and quote file number 211009/3633.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously by calling Crime

Stoppers on 0800 555 111.



© Scoop Media

