Appeal for information following Flaxmere assault
Sunday, 10 October 2021, 2:05 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Hawke’s Bay Police are appealing for information following
an assault in
Flaxmere early yesterday morning.
Police
received a report just before 5:20am that a male had been
assaulted as
he walked along Chatham Road near Chatham
Park.
The victim received four small stab wounds as a
result – three to his back
and one to his neck. He
remains in hospital in a stable condition.
The offender is
described as a skinny male in his early
twenties,
approximately 182 cm tall, with short hair and
wearing a light-coloured top.
Police would like to speak
to anyone who was in the Chatham Road area,
particularly
between Margate Avenue and Omahu Road, early yesterday
morning
and may have information that could
assist.
People can call Police on 105 and quote file
number 211009/3633.
Alternatively, information can be
provided anonymously by calling Crime
Stoppers on 0800
555
111.
