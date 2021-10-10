Tāmaki Makaurau compliance update

Since Alert Level 3 came into place, 17 people have been charged with a total

of 18 offences in Tāmaki Makaurau, Northland, and parts of the Waikato, as

at 5pm yesterday (Saturday 9 October 2021).

Of these, 13 were for failing to comply with order (COVID-19), 2 were for

failure to comply with direction/prohibition/restriction, 1 was a Health Act

breach and 2 were for assaults/threatens/hinders/obstructs enforcement

officer.

In the same time period, 24 people were formally warned.

Police have received a total of 3,100 105-online breach notifications

relating to businesses, mass gatherings or people in Tāmaki Makaurau,

Northland, and parts of the Waikato.



