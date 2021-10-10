Tāmaki Makaurau compliance update
Sunday, 10 October 2021, 2:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Since Alert Level 3 came into place, 17 people have been
charged with a total
of 18 offences in Tāmaki Makaurau,
Northland, and parts of the Waikato, as
at 5pm yesterday
(Saturday 9 October 2021).
Of these, 13 were for failing
to comply with order (COVID-19), 2 were for
failure to
comply with direction/prohibition/restriction, 1 was a
Health Act
breach and 2 were for
assaults/threatens/hinders/obstructs
enforcement
officer.
In the same time period, 24 people
were formally warned.
Police have received a total of
3,100 105-online breach notifications
relating to
businesses, mass gatherings or people in Tāmaki
Makaurau,
Northland, and parts of the
Waikato.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Covid-19 & Government: Northland Moves To Level 3
Northland will move to Alert Level 3 restrictions from 11:59pm Friday following recent information on the risk presented by the positive case initially tested in Whangarei earlier this week and confirmed in Auckland yesterday, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said.... More>>
ALSO:
Gordon Campbell: On Korea’s March To Global Cultural Domination, Plus A K-pop Playlist
So far, South Korea’s culture industries seem to be pandemic proof. They’re also winning huge global audiences, and not merely large domestic ones. In recent years, South Korea’s TV series (Squid Game, Descendants of The Sun) and movies ( Parasite, Oldboy, The Handmaiden) have become global hits. However, it has been the music industry spearheaded by the group BTS that has made the deepest impression on Western audiences, and on a scale unseen since the hey-day of the Beatles... More>>