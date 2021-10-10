Crime Stoppers Launch Multiple End Of Year Campaigns
Sunday, 10 October 2021, 5:54 pm
Press Release: Crime Stoppers NZ
Crime Stoppers, the anonymous reporting platform, is
launching a series of campaigns in the coming months to
raise awareness on how people can safely and anonymously
report crimes in Aotearoa, New Zealand.
Starting on
Tuesday 12 October and running through to January, the
campaigns will focus on community issues such as the supply
of methamphetamine, immigration issues, illegal cigarettes
and internet scams while also raising awareness of Crime
Stoppers anonymous pledge and independence from the
authorities.
Crime Stoppers CEO Hadyn Smith says many
people want to do the right thing and speak up but, for many
reasons, are unable to do so directly to
authorities.
“We want to make communities
aware of the Crime Stoppers alternative and that there is a
safe way to pass on what they know”.
Mr Smith says,
“Many people don’t know we are independent of the Police
and authorities, nor are they aware our focus is on ensuring
reports on crime are truly anonymous. For gang-related
events, family harm or the dark side of the internet, most
people want to make it right or pass on what they know but
don’t know how they can do that
safely”.
A range of posters has been created
to promote the campaign. They are A3 printable and can be
found on the Crime stoppers
website.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Covid-19 & Government: Northland Moves To Level 3
Northland will move to Alert Level 3 restrictions from 11:59pm Friday following recent information on the risk presented by the positive case initially tested in Whangarei earlier this week and confirmed in Auckland yesterday, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said.... More>>
ALSO:
Gordon Campbell: On Korea’s March To Global Cultural Domination, Plus A K-pop Playlist
So far, South Korea’s culture industries seem to be pandemic proof. They’re also winning huge global audiences, and not merely large domestic ones. In recent years, South Korea’s TV series (Squid Game, Descendants of The Sun) and movies ( Parasite, Oldboy, The Handmaiden) have become global hits. However, it has been the music industry spearheaded by the group BTS that has made the deepest impression on Western audiences, and on a scale unseen since the hey-day of the Beatles... More>>