Crime Stoppers Launch Multiple End Of Year Campaigns

Crime Stoppers, the anonymous reporting platform, is launching a series of campaigns in the coming months to raise awareness on how people can safely and anonymously report crimes in Aotearoa, New Zealand.

Starting on Tuesday 12 October and running through to January, the campaigns will focus on community issues such as the supply of methamphetamine, immigration issues, illegal cigarettes and internet scams while also raising awareness of Crime Stoppers anonymous pledge and independence from the authorities.

Crime Stoppers CEO Hadyn Smith says many people want to do the right thing and speak up but, for many reasons, are unable to do so directly to authorities.

“We want to make communities aware of the Crime Stoppers alternative and that there is a safe way to pass on what they know”.

Mr Smith says, “Many people don’t know we are independent of the Police and authorities, nor are they aware our focus is on ensuring reports on crime are truly anonymous. For gang-related events, family harm or the dark side of the internet, most people want to make it right or pass on what they know but don’t know how they can do that safely”.

A range of posters has been created to promote the campaign. They are A3 printable and can be found on the Crime stoppers website.

