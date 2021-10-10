Fatal crash, Windsor Park, Mairangi Bay - Waitematā

One person has died after a multiple vehicle crash in Waitematā this

afternoon.

Police were notified of the crash at the intersection of Sunrise Avenue and

East Coast Road in Windsor Park, Mairangi Bay at around 3pm.

The driver of one of the vehicles died at the scene.

There were no significant injuries to any of the occupants in the other three

vehicles.

The Serious Crash Unit attended the scene, and enquiries into the

circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

