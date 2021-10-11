Serious Crash, Highbrook Drive - Counties Manukau
Monday, 11 October 2021, 8:44 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A person has died following a serious crash on Highbrook
Drive in East Tamaki this morning.
The crash involving
two vehicles happened around 6:20am, near El Kobar
Drive.
Sadly one person has died at the
scene.
Another person in the other vehicle has been
taken to hospital in a serious condition while their
passenger sustained moderate injuries.
The Serious
Crash Unit is in attendance and part of Highbrook Drive is
currently closed and it is expected to be closed for some
time.
Diversions are in place and motorists are
advised to take an alternative route or avoid the area if
possible.
