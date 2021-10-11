Mandatory Vaccination Welcome - Booster Planning Next Step
Monday, 11 October 2021, 5:54 pm
Press Release: Association of Salaried Medical Specialists
The Association of Salaried Medical Specialists Toi Mata
Hauora says planning for Covid boosters must follow
today’s decision on mandatory vaccination for health
workers.
ASMS welcomes mandatory vaccination for
health workers as a common-sense decision and senior doctors
are actively promoting vaccination in their workplaces and
communities.
Executive Director Sarah Dalton says
there had been some disquiet among senior clinicians about
having unvaccinated staff working in our hospitals and
health services.
“It’s been an added stress in an
already stressed environment. This will give everyone
working in a healthcare or hospital setting reassurance
around their own personal risk and safety”.
“We
need our hospitals to be as safe as they can be for patients
and the people who care for them”.
She says the
focus now needs to shift to thinking about booster planning
for frontline health workers.
“Some of our doctors
are beginning to point to international research suggesting
that boosters may be needed for those frontline staff who
were part of the initial vaccine rollout”.
“It’s
an issue we intend to bring up with the Ministry of Health
this week”.
ASMS is also pleased that children’s
health is being prioritised with mandatory vaccination also
being extended to
teachers.
