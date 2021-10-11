Embrace Super Saturday To Super Charge Vaccinations

Kāpiti Coast District Mayor K Gurunathan says this weekend’s Super Saturday is a golden opportunity to boost vaccination rates and move closer to a return to normal life.

This Saturday, 16 October will see vaccine clinics open across the country all day and into the evening in a push to get the rates of both first and second vaccine doses up.

“It has never been more urgent to get vaccinated and Super Saturday is here to make it as easy as possible,” Mr Gurunathan says.

“Delta moves fast and our best defence is vaccination. The more of us that are fully vaccinated the more protection we will all have, and it is vitally important for our health system and each other that we get this job done.

“Summer and Christmas is just around the corner and we all need to be able to get out and enjoy it – it’s been a long and difficult winter and I think we all need to be able to get some much needed rest and relaxation.

Getting to that 90 per cent vaccination rate will give us the best chance of having a proper Kiwi summer.”

Mr Gurunathan says everyone has a role to play in driving vaccination numbers.

“The most important thing to do is get vaccinated, so if you’re yet to get your first now’s the time and if you are ready for your second shot go for it.

“You can also talk to friends and whānau about why you got the vaccine, tell people about Super Saturday, or share reliable information about the vaccine or how to book a vaccination.”

Work to finalise Kāpiti vaccination sites for Super Saturday is under way and will be confirmed shortly.

Everyone aged 12 and older is now eligible to be vaccinated. Vaccinations can be booked online at Book My Vaccine or by calling 0800 28 29 26, or find more information at Super Saturday.

