Young People’s Fund - Open Now

Porirua City Council’s Young People's Fund is open for applications.

The fund offers grants for projects or initiatives that will have a significant impact on children and young people living in our city

There are two tiers of funding available - one for larger or long-term projects, and the other for smaller community projects.

Under tier one funding there are two grants available of $50,000 a year, for up to three years.

Tier two funding offers five or six grants of $6000 as a one-off payment

Priority will be given for projects that fall into one of three focus areas - diversity and inclusion, the environment, or health and wellbeing.

Groups of young people can apply, but with the support of an organisation that will guide the project - this could be a school or local not-for-profit group.

Applications are open until 5 November 2021. For guidelines on the fund and application forms visit www.poriruacity.govt.nz/young-peoples-fund

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker said the grants are designed to help our tamariki and rangatahi get ahead and encouraged people to apply.

"We are a young city and empowering our young people to flourish will always be a priority for Porirua."

On the subject of funding, Porirua City is holding a Funding Expo this week, to support community organisations to make connections and meet with funders from a wide variety of organisations, as well as central and local government.

The free expo is on Wednesday 13 October, from 1-7pm at the Performing Arts Studio at Pātaka. No bookings are needed, just pop in whenever suits. Covid-19 protocols will be in place to keep everyone safe.

© Scoop Media

