Police Lay Further Charges Following Fleeing Driver Incident

Tuesday, 12 October 2021, 10:23 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have filed additional charges following a fleeing driver incident that ended in Hillsborough on 30 September.

A 27-year-old man currently under Police guard at Auckland Hospital has been charged with a raft of serious firearms and drugs offences.

These charges include failing to stop, unlawful possession of a firearm, 3x using a firearm against law enforcement, 2x presenting a firearm at a person and possession of methamphetamine for supply.

A bedside court hearing is scheduled for later today.

Police are continuing to ask anyone with footage of the incident on 30 September to submit this to the Police investigation at https://boxing.nzpolice.org

