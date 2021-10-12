Police Lay Further Charges Following Fleeing Driver Incident
Tuesday, 12 October 2021, 10:23 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have filed additional charges following a fleeing
driver incident that ended in Hillsborough on 30
September.
A 27-year-old man currently under Police
guard at Auckland Hospital has been charged with a raft of
serious firearms and drugs offences.
These charges
include failing to stop, unlawful possession of a firearm,
3x using a firearm against law enforcement, 2x presenting a
firearm at a person and possession of methamphetamine for
supply.
A bedside court hearing is scheduled for later
today.
Police are continuing to ask anyone with
footage of the incident on 30 September to submit this to
the Police investigation at https://boxing.nzpolice.org
